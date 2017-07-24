Clubessential welcomes Darol Lain as SVP, Sales & Marketing and Lynn Mangan as SVP, Customer Success & Operations

Clubessential, an all-in-one membership engagement and management software provider for private clubs, is excited to announce two key additions to strengthen the executive leadership team and better serve customers. Darol Lain has joined Clubessential as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, and Lynn Mangan will serve as the Senior Vice President of Customer Success & Operations.

“We’re excited to welcome Darol and Lynn to the Clubessential family,” said Randy Eckels, Chief Executive Officer at Clubessential. “I’ve known Darol for 27 years — he has the energy, integrity and experience to help lead our sales and marketing team forward, coupled with a laser-focus on serving the needs of our clients from a consultative standpoint.”

Eckels added: “I’m also excited about what Lynn will bring to the team. She's technically competent, authentic and has deep experience in global SaaS and client support operations — she will help us drive our service capabilities forward to ensure we're providing the best experience for our clients.”

Lain most recently served as a consultant on the Clubessential operations and support team. Prior to Clubessential, Lain was Executive Vice President at Affiniti where he guided acquisition, consolidation and integration of three technology companies to provide broadband and application hosting services to over one million K-12 students in 21 states. Lain also has an extensive business software and technology background working in leadership positions in a variety of settings ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

“The membership management market is very exciting, and Clubessential is in a clear leadership position to bring breakthrough solutions to the space,” said Lain. “I am thrilled to be joining the tremendous team at Clubessential.”

Mangan comes from Paycor, where she spent 11 years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Product & Technology Operations — helping the SaaS based company scale its operations for an outstanding client experience during a period of four times revenue growth. Mangan started her career as a Big 5 software developer consultant for Andersen Consulting. She got involved with her father's financial services business which grew tremendously and was acquired by a venture capital firm and then an Oregon state based company. Post-acquisition, Mangan assumed a national role building out a financial services platform and customer facing operations for their 15 sites nationwide.

Mangan states, “The market opportunity that exists with Clubessential is tremendous. I’m thrilled to be part of the team to support and empower our clubs to exceptionally serve their members for life and help our employees continue to grow.”

“The addition of Lynn and Darol to the senior leadership team provides Clubessential a talented team of industry executives to execute our vision to be the leading SaaS membership management solution provider in the club industry”, said Morad Elhafed, Partner of Battery Ventures, a Boston based global, technology-focused investment firm and the primary investor in Clubessential.