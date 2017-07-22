ANDREW RAYEL featuring Angelika Vee, "Never Let Me Go" - singles artwork Andrew Rayel is the rare creative talent whose innate musical intuition can neither be duplicated nor faked.

Exceptional. Remarkable. Universal. Andrew Rayel is the rare creative talent whose innate musical intuition can neither be duplicated nor faked. That his art – music made with computers – is firmly grounded in the latest technology is a testament to its timelessness considering the foundation of his compositions lies in classical music. Andrew Rayel featuring Angelika Vee’s “Never Let Me Go” (Armind) is out now.

The Radio Edit of “Never Let Me Go” kicks-off with a sumptuous acoustic piano riff that cuts through the airwaves and quickly builds up to the hugest, most monstrous 4/4 beat. The low-end on the bass is so massive and heavy that laptops and coffee mugs quiver and quake when the song is played over quality loudspeakers. The easily accessible, pop-friendly vocals are the hook that draws listeners in to this song, a work that has been getting an enormous reaction as Andrew Rayel continues to play it out at his live shows. The instrumentals carry the signature “Andrew Rayel sound,” one that is rapidly becoming the new sound of trance. This is trance supremely married with pop. Tight construction and lighthearted lyrics make this a sunny, upbeat festival anthem. The Extended Mix contains all the goodness of the radio edit and it is a lengthier, more sustained version.

Hailed by Armin van Buuren as “the future of trance music,” Andrew Rayel (real name: Andrei Rata) is a classically trained electronic dance music DJ and producer from Moldova often referred to as the “modern-day Mozart.” As a DJ, Rayel exudes an unbridled enthusiasm for the music he plays and his onstage performances are electric and filled with physical energy. Drenched in a well-earned sweat after every set, Rayel earns his position as a bandleader, stirring up his crowds’ passion as much with his music selection as with his bodily vigor. He has DJ’d the world’s biggest festivals including Ultra Music Festival in Miami, TomorrowLand in Belgium and TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, Stereosonic in Australia, Global Gathering in the UK and other countries, Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, Electric Zoo in New York, Transmission Festival in various countries, Ministry of Sound in the UK, Dreamstate in San Bernardino, Electronic Family in Amsterdam, Zoukout in Singapore and Together Festival in Thailand. Rayel is a regular on the lineup at various ASOT stages around the world. Nightclub residencies have him performing onstage at superclubs including Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub in Las Vegas, Marquee and LAVO in New York, Ushuaïa Beach Club in Ibiza, Zouk in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Escape in Amsterdam and Ministry of Sound in London.

Listen to Andrew Rayel featuring Angelika Vee, “Never Let Me Go,” here: https://ARMD1367.lnk.to/NLMG

