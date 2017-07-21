“With the legalization of recreational marijuana in many states, new studies have found that cannabis use amongst college students is on the rise,” said Bob Dunklau, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at OMI Industries.

Fresh Wave® IAQ today announced the launch of its innovative Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid eco-friendly odor-control solution for colleges and universities at the APPA 2017 Annual Conference and Exhibition in Booth #414.

Specifically designed to safely and effectively eliminate severe cannabis and tobacco smoke odors without the use of harsh chemicals, Fresh Wave IAQ Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid is a new proprietary solution that is natural, non-toxic, biodegradable, and completely safe to use around students and staff.

Without masking odors with synthetic fragrance, this new solution instantly bonds to and eliminates smoke odor molecules in the air, as well as those that have penetrated fabrics, carpeting, and other porous surfaces in college dorm rooms and other areas.

“With the legalization of recreational marijuana in many states, new studies have found that cannabis use amongst college students is on the rise,” said Bob Dunklau, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at OMI Industries. “For university facility management and cleaning teams, this means an increase in smoke odors, which are not conducive to concentration and learning.”

At APPA 2017, Fresh Wave IAQ will be showcasing the Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid solution, which will be distributed through a M130 Vapor Phase unit. This “dry” dispersion system is much safer to use than traditional ozone machines.

Fresh Wave IAQ eco-friendly odor management solutions are engineered from a proprietary blend of natural ingredients, including water and plant oils from lime, pine needles, aniseed, clove, and cedarwood. Devoid of masking fragrances and harsh chemicals, Fresh Wave IAQ products are safe and environmentally friendly to use in any commercial facility – especially in university settings.

Since most newer educational facilities are also LEED Certified, and now use environmentally friendly sanitation products to reinforce green standards, Fresh Wave IAQ natural, sustainable odor eliminators are a perfect solution, having been recognized for safer chemistry through the EPA’s “Safer Choice” program.

The Fresh Wave IAQ Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid is also currently a 2017 ISSA Innovation Award nominee in the “Cleaning Agents” category. Cast your vote for the product here, and the winners will be announced at ISSA/INTERCLEAN® North America 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

About OMI Industries

OMI Industries, a worldwide leader in providing natural odor abatement solutions, is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Long Grove, Ill. Founded in 1989, OMI’s green engineering solutions solve organic and inorganic odor and emission control issues across three divisions with the Ecosorb® (industrial), Fresh Wave® IAQ (commercial) and Fresh Wave® (consumer) brands. Among the awards and recognitions earned by the company and its three brands, Fresh Wave IAQ products received the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice recognition for safer chemistry. All three brands are sold worldwide, both directly and through distributors. OMI products and equipment are manufactured in Rising Sun, Ind. For more on OMI, visit http://www.omi-industries.com.

