The Coast 2 Coast LIVE Music Conference 2017 is scheduled to kickoff this Labor Day weekend. Recently Coast 2 Coast announced the lineup of features panelists and a schedule of events for the upcoming weekend. One of this year's featured panels, "The Streets Is Watching", will give artists the information on how to effectively promote and market a record in today's music industry, as well as build and expand a fanbase. This panel s scheduled to take place on September 2nd between 3pm and 4pm at Miami LIVE. The panelist scheduled to be featured include:



Alox (Site Manager and Head of Advertising for the largest mixtape website in the world, Datpiff.com.)

June Cardona (Epic Records - Vice President of Promotions)

Shampoo (Def Jam Records - Promotions)

Waleed Coyote (Manager of DJ Luke Nasty/CEO of Othaz Records/Executive @ EMPIRE)

Kingpin (The Promo Vatican)

The complete list of panelists scheduled to attend this years Coast 2 Coast Music Conference.

About Coast 2 Coast LIVE: Coast 2 Coast LIVE is the largest artist showcase in the world and tours the country looking for the next stars in all musical genres using our patented interactive platform. Coast 2 Coast LIVE puts the artist in front of celebrity judges to showcase their talents, while the judges give scores and feedback live via our interactive judging system on iPads, allowing artists to instantly get feedback on their performance and music from experts in their craft. Our events are open to all artists, just submit your music at Coast 2 Coast LIVE's official website for the next event in your area, get votes from your fans, and if selected you can perform at our event, sell tickets, and win the grand prize package!

About Coast 2 Coast Music Conference: The Coast 2 Coast Music Conference is an annual networking event bringing together top industry DJs, producers, A&Rs, program directors and more to speak on formal panels and give practical advice to developing independent artists. The conference also features workshops, showcase events, DJ Battles, Model Contest, Afterparties and the grand finale VIP Yacht Cruise through beautiful Miami and the Biscayne Bay! All of this leads up to our World Championships showcase, where the top performer of the year will be crowned and awarded a cash prize of $25,000 as well as an exclusive record deal with Coast 2 Coast. This is one event you don't want to miss! To attend the 2017 Coast 2 Coast LIVE Music Conference, you can register online at the official Music Conference website.

