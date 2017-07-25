MarTech Advisor, the world’s leading resource for marketing technology related news, research, product comparisons and expert views, on July 19th released their exclusive Q2 2017 Investscape. The report details the funding in the martech space listing the hottest categories and the most funded companies of the quarter. Investor sentiment for the martech space appears to be on the rise, with marketing tech companies grabbing a total of $2.4 billion in new funding from a total of 278 private equity players. The amount invested has surged from $1.59 billion in Q1.

Speaking about this expected growth in martech, Doug Pepper, Managing Director of Shasta Ventures said, “MarTech is a really exciting category right now. It’s exploding with new channels, new content forms and new means of communicating with customers. During the past 10 years, no other role has changed as dramatically as that of the CMO. Yet with all the competition, MarTech remains a naturally best of breed category – there will always be room for breakout start-ups.”

This quarter’s VC funding threw up a new category as the top funded one – Loyalty / Referral / Gamification – which received over $450 million investment during the April-May-June (AMJ) period. Kind of indicative of the fact that VCs are betting big on companies catering to the millennial segments. As always, Display and Native Advertising, Social Media Marketing and Marketing Automation proved to be investor favorites this quarter too, while Analytics and Sales Enablement martech companies should continue their pace of growth as they have been receiving VC funding since the beginning of 2017. Display and Native Advertising notched up the second highest funded category at $249 million in funding during the AMJ quarter.

Discussing Microsoft’s evolving focus and geographical footprint in the martech space, Nagraj Kashyap, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Ventures speaks specifically about their Q2 investment in the Sales Enablement platform, Outreach, “At Microsoft Ventures, we are very excited about the next generation of cloud-based enterprise applications. Outreach certainly fits the bill, harnessing the power of the cloud to deliver an elegant, unique solution to satisfy enterprise sales team needs”

Marketing professionals are surely going customer-first and engagement tech has proved to be the flavor of the season for both martech buyers and investors. With new approaches emerging for using technology to engage customers, consumers can expect improved CX while investors can expect greater returns. Customer Experience category was also in the top 10 funded categories at $232 million, showing that the focus for marketers is now on a richer customer journey. Analytics and BI together fetched around $200 million – a sizeable portion of the investment bucket – making it interesting for analysts to track how data and analytics will mature in the current martech ecosystem.

With notable trends for investors, entrepreneurs, martech startups and buyers of marketing technology, the MarTech Advisor Q2 2017 Investscape is a can’t-miss report for all. Get your copy here.

