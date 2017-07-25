Edison Partners Leads $8M Series A Growth Investment in Bricata

Edison Partners today announced leading an $8 million growth investment in Columbia, MD-based cybersecurity solutions company, Bricata. Bricata will use the funds to accelerate go-to-market expansion and investments in research and development.

A strong player in the $1 billion intrusion and prevention system (IPS) market, Bricata achieved 156 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2016 and is targeting mid-market and enterprise customers looking to prevent modern cyber threats. Gartner named Bricata a “Vendor to Watch” in 2015 and 2016, and the company recently integrated the Cylance conviction engine into its platform.

“Bricata’s incredible organic growth validates the demand for reliable IPS solutions that help enterprises prevent threats, identify anomalies, and hunt for existing threats inside the firewall,” said Lenard Marcus, Partner at Edison Partners who led the investment. “With the number of cyber breaches growing exponentially, we’re excited to work closely with the Bricata team on their next phase of growth.”

The innovation Bricata is breathing into the space is filling a void left by traditional IPS solutions; they provide faster, more accurate and more user-friendly protection. The company’s key offering, an intrusion detection and prevention solution, delivers double the throughput and detection performance in a single appliance at a better value than traditional solutions.

“Partnering with Edison marks a truly seminal point in time for us,” said Bricata CEO John Trauth. “We’ll be able to invest in and cultivate our engineering, sales and marketing talent and tap the Edison Edge network for management and operational expertise to guide us on our next-level growth path so we can continue to scale revenue, grow our customer base and develop new partnerships in the cybersecurity field.”

Edison Partners has financed and guided more than 200 private companies, including 46 Enterprise 2.0 companies. Noteworthy exits include Archive Systems, Assessment Systems, Axent, InSoft, Marcam, Notable Solutions, Octagon, Tangoe, Telarix, VirtualEdge, Uptivity, and VFA. Current Enterprise portfolio companies include All Traffic Solutions, Big Cloud Analytics, eSentire, Kemp Technologies, Logfire, MotionSoft, and Neat. This growth equity investment in Bricata marks the 17th investment from Edison Partners’ latest fund, Edison Partners VIII.

About Bricata

Bricata network security solutions deliver innovative next generation intrusion prevention, advanced threat detection and analysis, and threat hunting to enable large organizations to actively pursue and identify advanced, persistent, and coordinated attacks. A specialized component-based approach to today’s attacks has left organizations with a stack of tools to manage that provide a patchwork of uncorrelated data, leaving penetrable gaps and inconsistent security policies. The Bricata platform provides organizations with process automation, streamlining operations with the most effective, affordable solution for situational awareness and proactive threat defense, reducing complexity, dwell time and time to containment. For more information visit http://www.bricata.com

About Edison Partners

For 30 years, Edison Partners has been helping CEOs and their executive teams navigate the entrepreneurial journey and build successful companies. Through the unique combination of growth capital and the Edison Edge platform, consisting of operating leverage, the Edison Director Network, and executive education, Edison employs a holistic approach to accelerating growth and creating value for businesses ($5 to $20 million in revenue) in financial, healthcare, enterprise and marketing technology sectors. Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregate market value exceeding $10 billion. Its long-tenured team based in Princeton, N.J., manages more than $1 billion in assets throughout the eastern United States.