UT Institute for Public Service Names New MTAS Director

Margaret Norris

UT Institute for Public Service Names New MTAS Executive Director

The University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service announced that Margaret Norris is the new executive director of its Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). Norris currently is a municipal government consultant for the East Tennessee region, a position she’s held for the last 16 years.

“We are pleased to bring Margaret in as executive director,” said IPS Vice President Herb Byrd III. “She has a strong background in working with and serving the needs of Tennessee cities. I am confident in her abilities to lead MTAS and promote the services of the agency across the state.”

Norris was selected from a final pool of three candidates. The search committee members recommended her as a finalist based on her strengths of: having strong relationship-building skills; her excellent reputation of servicing and training her customers; and her knowledge of current issues facing Tennessee cities.

Norris received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and Spanish from UT Knoxville and her master’s in public administration from UT Chattanooga. While in the MPA program at UTC, she served as an intern with MTAS. Following graduation, she served a post-graduate public management internship with the city of Kansas City, Mo. She’s also held the city manager’s position in South Pittsburg and was a finance director for the city of Lumberton, N.C.

She will work out of the MTAS main office in Knoxville and will begin her duties on Aug. 14.