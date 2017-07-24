Gevir Deer Antler Supplements Available for Purchase on Amazon.com

“This new partnership represents a milestone for the company, as we’ll reach a larger audience than ever before,” Buckman said.

Gevir, a company based in New Zealand that produces powder and capsule supplements made from pure New Zealand deer antler velvet as the only ingredient, announced the company’s products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, one of the world’s leading online retailers.

The company was initially founded in 1990 by Clint and Shelley Thomson to develop a natural treatment for Shelley’s Multiple Sclerosis. The couple had researched many treatment options, but found that the natural healing properties of deer antler velvet actually provided the best results. The company continues to develop its popular deer antler velvet supplement, which is a natural, sustainable source of important substances like collagen, glucosamine and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be listed alongside other products on Amazon,” said Josh Buckman, CEO of Gevir. “Through the power of this leading online platform, we hope to share with a larger audience the incredible, all-natural healing capabilities of deer antler velvet. This fixture of eastern medicine delivers amazing results and we’re now able to bring this supplement to the masses via our partnership with the most well-known online retailer in the world.”

Gevir’s unique products are popular for everything from helping injuries heal to encouraging stamina, boosting immunity and improving memory. This renewable, all-natural product is prized for its health-promoting properties for both animals and humans. It’s already gained popularity in New Zealand and now Gevir is taking this product to exciting new markets. This product contains zero chemicals or artificial ingredients.

In fact, all of the deer antler velvet used in Gevir’s supplement comes from deer farms in New Zealand. Each year, deer grow velvet on their antlers, which is then harvested by Gevir’s farmers without having to harm the animals. Gevir’s farmers are all accredited by the New Zealand Veterinary Association and certified according to some of the strictest animal welfare codes. Because the deer at Gevir’s farms are so well-cared for, the healing and therapeutic properties of the deer antler velvet are significantly more potent and concentrated.

“This new partnership represents a milestone for the company, as we’ll reach a larger audience than ever before,” Buckman said.

The product comes in both capsules and jars of powder. To find out more about Gevir visit http://www.gevir.co.nz