AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Front Range Insurance Group, LLC of Fort Collins, Colorado along with two divisions of VolkBell to include John Bell’s employee benefits team and Steve Smith’s property and casualty team.

The company provides business and commercial insurance, employee benefits insurance as well as personal insurance brokerage services. The combined organizations and their 28 staff will operate under Front Range Insurance Group going forward and will remain under the leadership of John Bell, Sue Roberts, David Wooldridge and Steve Smith – Principals.

“For over 32 years it has been the goal of our team to make our clients lives easier. We help answer hard questions, find ways to control costs and help make it possible for our clients to run their business knowing we’re working behind the scenes on their behalf,” said Front Range Insurance Group Managing Principal John Bell. “This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic regional and national organization that reflects the same values that made us successful. Our clients will continue to work with the consultants and service teams they know and trust. AssuredPartners allows us to further enhance our client focus and services on a local basis while at the same time incorporating our operations into a national platform. Our clients will benefit from the increased support, resources, markets and tools now available to us.”

President and Chief Operating Officer of AssuredPartners, Tom Riley, stated “VolkBell and Front Range Insurance Group are well known and well respected in the Northern Colorado marketplace. We’re pleased to have the strong client relationships and valued employees join us at AssuredPartners.”

