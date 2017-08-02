ADM Announces North American Partnership with Italian Company Master Italy Srl With this new alliance, the window and door market in North America can now get state-of-the-art hardware and accessories, in addition to ADM’s prompt and professional service that the market has come to expect from us.

In an exciting development, American Douglas Metals (ADM), the premier metal service center for aluminum metal distribution, processing and fabrication for commercial and industrial applications, announces their new partnership with the Italian company Master Italy Srl, a leader in window and door hardware and accessories manufacturing.

ADM has been commissioned as Master Italy’s North American Partner to represent and distribute their vast window and door product line in the United States and Canada. With ADM’s 16 year history servicing windows and doors, the collaboration was a natural fit.

“Partnering with a company like Master Italy—who’s as dedicated to providing quality window and door service and products as we are—is refreshing,” says ADM Vice President Kevin Blake. “With this new alliance, the window and door market in North America can now get state-of-the-art hardware and accessories, in addition to ADM’s prompt and professional service.”

“ADM’s market expertise and customer focus is a perfect match to our commitment to providing quality hardware for windows and doors,” says Giorgio Grattapaglia, North American Manager for Master Italy. Master Italy is pleased to partner with an experienced metal service center to distribute our products in the U.S. and Canada.”

ADM is proud to be an authorized partner of Master Italy. Products will be stocked at ADM’s warehouse locations in Orlando, FL, Buffalo, NY, and Acworth, GA for easy access to the North American market.

About American Douglas Metals

American Douglas Metals (ADM) is a leader in metal distribution, processing and fabrication for commercial and industrial applications with three locations throughout the United States— Orlando, FL, Buffalo, NY, and Acworth, GA. As a premier manufacturer and processor of aluminum and steel for over 40 years, ADM plays a vital role in the processing and supply of metal products for top industries in the U.S.

To learn more about American Douglas Metals, visit http://www.AmericanDouglasMetals.com.

About Italian Company Master Italy Srl

Master Italy’s mission is to innovate long-lasting and energy-saving systems through designing and constructing state-of-the-art aluminum hardware and accessories for windows and doors. Master Italy Srl is the industrial leader in all aspects regarding architecture functionality, durability and sustainability. Master Italy is proud to partner and collaborate with a range of international researchers, planners, designers and more.

To learn more about Master Italy, visit http://www.MasterItaly.com.