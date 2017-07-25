Federal contractors all have targets on their backs in the eyes of nation-state cyber criminals, and SentinelSecure™ is a natural addition to Babington’s increasing mobile communications and workflow demands.”

SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile application security, today announced that Babington Technology has selected the SentinelSecure™ C2 (collaborative and containerized) workspace to reinforce its mobile security infrastructure across the U.S and abroad. Babington Technology is a leader in safe, clean, and efficient liquid fuel combustion technology, as well as heat-on-the-move field feeding systems used by the U.S. military, disaster relief organizations, and other commercial entities.

The agreement comes at a time when reins are tightening data security standards such as FISMA and the enforcement of GDPR next year, and greater demand is emerging for FIPS 140-2 certified solutions like SentinelSecure™ to reduce risk to government IP. As a federal contractor, Babington Technology is entrusted with proprietary IP that must be protected to the strictest standards of NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) guidelines.

“The U.S. Government and our industry partners have strict guidelines for securing data and we take that very seriously,” said Andy Babington, president and chief operating officer of Babington Technology. “In addition to the measures we have already taken to meet these standards, the SentinelSecure™ container enables our teams to work at maximum efficiency while adding a complementary, FIPS-certified layer of protection for remote workflows and collaboration.”

In its Babington Technology deployment, SentinelSecure™ has once again demonstrated a mobile security and collaboration product build that secures mobile workflows to U.S. and other government standards for teams working remotely, while preserving productivity with a highly functional end-user experience.

“We’re delighted to have been chosen by Babington Technology to help with their teams’ productivity while securing data essential to the well-being of our country,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, SyncDog founder and CEO. “Federal contractors all have targets on their backs in the eyes of nation-state cyber criminals, and SentinelSecure™ is a natural addition to Babington’s increasing mobile communications and workflow demands.”

SyncDog SentinelSecure™

The SentinelSecure™ C2 workspace provides a secure application platform that encrypts and transports data between the enterprise and secure, “sandboxed” applications running on employees’ mobile devices. The workspace delivers a highly functional and easy app experience for users, and protects client enterprise networks with a secure, partitioned FIPS 140-2 certified* container on both iOS and Android devices. SentinelSecure™ secures data both on the device and in transit using AES 256-bit encryption. A full suite of mobile-enabled productivity applications is available in the defense-grade container, including SharePoint, Enterprise Chat, Geo-location Services, DropBox, a Personal Information Management (PIM) suite, Office Suite, Office 365, File Sync, and Secure Mobile App Management & Development functions.

A full list of applications and additional solution details can be found on the SentinelSecure™ website here.

About Babington Technology

The world needs clean heat in remote places. Babington Technology can burn any liquid fuel more cleanly and efficiently than any other oil burner technology in the world. It is the leading provider in safe, clean, and energy efficient multi-fuel fired appliances and heat-on-the-move field feeding and heating systems used by the U.S. military, international governments, disaster relief organizations, and other commercial entities. Babington is a pioneer in clean-burning, off-grid sustainment solutions that applies its manufacturing expertise and innovation in the field to support any number of people, located anywhere in the world, using any liquid fuel of choice. Babington Technology is dedicated to supporting the American Warfighter and its international coalitions no matter the mission. The company has its chief manufacturing operations in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. More information can be found at http://www.babingtontechnology.com.

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building Containerized and Collaborative (C2) mobile IT frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and Government networks from mobile-endpoint threat. SyncDog’s flagship solution, SentinelSecure™ delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise collaboration apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687), C2 Workspace. The C2 Workspace is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other remote device policy.

The SentinelSecure™ C2 Workspace delivers a host of applications addressing a wide footprint of enterprise workflows including:



Secure Communications

Secure File Management

Secure Internet/Intranet Access

Secure Location-Based Services

For more information on SyncDog and our products please visit http://www.syncdog.com/solutions/.

