Super Senior Connection Reaches 10,000 Facebook Likes

Super Senior Connection is an online community geared toward bringing seniors together who want to live life to the fullest. With over 600 active community users and now 10,000 likes on Facebook, Super Senior Connection is a free and easy way for people to chat with others, expand their knowledge, ask questions, and improve their quality of life.

While media and other online platforms either ignore seniors altogether or think they spend their days sitting in a rocking chair, Super Senior Connection knows that seniors are thriving members of society who on a daily basis accomplish great physical and inspirational feats.

Super Senior Connection offers many features that directly connect users together, while encouraging thought-provoking discussion. With topics ranging from health, finance, travel, and more, Super Senior Connection has something for everyone. In addition to Staff Picks and feature articles, users are encouraged to submit their own stories to share with the community.

Super Senior Connection founder, Arthur Stevens, has been involved with many non-profit organizations throughout his life. His dream was to have a place where people of all ages could have an open-minded, positive experience.

Stevens states, “I made it my mission to help people, no matter what their age, to be productive members of society. So much of the media is geared toward millennials, that anyone over the age of forty begins to feel obsolete.”

Super Senior Connection gives attention to individuals who often go unrecognized. With its fun rec room feel and personal approach, Super Senior Connection has built a loyal user base that continues to grow.