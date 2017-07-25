Automated reference checking from OutMatch is an amazing tool that allows us to be objective, and it can be accessed from anywhere, on any device.

OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, today released a pair of case studies that show the success of its automated reference checking solution in enabling a global recruiting firm to eliminate employee replacement costs and add hundreds of candidates to its talent pipeline.

Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Recruiting Firms 2017, Linium works with companies worldwide to provide consulting, recruiting and managed services. In 2014, its recruiting division began using automated reference checking delivered by OutMatch, which accelerates the reference checking process and integrates leading behavioral science to add measurement and insight to hiring, and to predict candidate success on the job.

The results have been significant. Since implementing the OutMatch solution, Linium has not had a single employee replacement – completely eliminating employee replacement costs. It has also saved critical recruiting time, since the company provides a 90-day guarantee for every employee placed with a company, and it typically takes 60 days to hire a replacement. Additionally, by asking references to opt in as potential candidates, and assessing “hire readiness” based on their current career status and desire to pursue another opportunity, Linium has grown its talent pool by more than 500 employees.

“As soon as we tried it, we loved it. Automated reference checking from OutMatch is an amazing tool that allows us to be objective, and it can be accessed from anywhere, on any device,” said Miriam Dushane, Managing Director, Upstate New York for Linium Recruiting. “Even better, it not only tells us how a candidate performed in the previous role, but it’s also predictive of how they’ll perform in the next role.”

With headquarters in Albany, NY and offices in Charlotte, NC, Hartford, CT, New York, NY, and London, UK, Linium has gained a competitive edge by automating its reference check process. It has improved both the efficiency of its hiring process and its quality of hires, earning even greater trust among clients as an expert in recruiting services.

“We are delighted that Linium is realizing the benefits of automated reference checking, leveraging the predictive capabilities to enable better hires and the opt-in feature to expand the pool of prospective candidates,” said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. “As talent acquisition has become a critical strategic function directly related to corporate profitability and growth, solutions such as this are vital to generating impact and achieving bottom line results.”

OutMatch provides the measurement, insight, and impact companies need to make better hires, processing more than 20 million candidates annually for job opportunities at over 300,000 locations. Working with large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, healthcare, and property management industries, OutMatch clients include recognized names such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta.

