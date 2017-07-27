When you think of retail podcasts, do share prices, mergers, take–overs, collapses and sales figures spring to mind? Get ready for something new, because the team at OCC are putting people back at the heart of retail.

The first three podcast episodes are now available on iTunes, with future episodes to follow:

Retail Guru and author George Kiley will talk openly to retailers about their challenges, their inspiration, their culture and their customers at a time of enormous upheaval. The first half-hour podcast will feature Stuart Eames the Operational Improvement Manager at Waitrose.

Other interviewees include Phoebe Ellis-Rees, eCommerce Manager, Lola’s Cupcakes and Karen Harris, Managing Director, Intu Digital.

George Kiley – Founder of OCC – says: “I have always been intrigued by what makes people do something different. Each and every day I speak with amazing retailers trying to bring about change. Through the podcast, I now hope to share some of those experiences with a wider audience. I would love others to learn from these inspirational people and begin to figure out new ways to think about retail.”

The podcast came about from years of first-hand research on the need to re-build organisations from a customer-first perspective – covering topics ranging from personalisation, to social shopping, to the evolving role of the high street store and internal company structures.

Kiley says: “Across all our research, it’s become clear that the ultimate goal for retailers is to better understand individual customers; create the tailored experiences customers want; and keep those experiences consistent across each shopping channel. But it’s easier said than done.”

Despite the range of challenges associated with becoming a customer-first business, more often than not, it all comes back to big ideas around customer and organisational culture. These are the topics at the heart of the podcast.

Episode 1 – “Why Waste Time?” Hear about how to improve business outcomes by empowering store staff with new technology and new ways to share ideas. If Waitrose can do it, so can you! This episode also touches upon the impact of Amazon’s buy-out of Whole Foods on the ultra-competitive grocery retail market. Featuring, Stuart Eames, Operational Improvement Manager, Waitrose.

Episode 2 – “Stay Messy!” This episode is for anyone who wants to scale–up a business, without compromising the handmade feel. Hear about the importance of brand consistency across all channels. Featuring, Phoebe Ellis-Rees, Ecommerce Manager, Lola’s Cupcakes.

Episode 3 – “Share Your Passion.” This episode looks at the nuts and bolts of how to innovate and make a positive difference for your customer. Featuring, Karen Harris, Managing Director, Intu Digital.

During each episode, George Kiley aims to tease out habits, routines and specifics that Marketing, Operations and Commercial retail executives, as well as those interested in business change, can use each and every day to support their own big ideas.

Kiley says: “All meaningful progress has happened only because we share ideas and then collaborate to turn those ideas into reality. What better way to start than by learning from the stories of other retailers.”

About OCC

Specialist consultancy, workshops and research on the role of people, processes and technology in customer experience, transformation and outcome driven innovation.

Our partners research and share inspirational stories that highlight how technology and engaging customer experiences make a real difference to the bottom line.

We invite the most influential figures to challenge, transform and define the future of customer experience across industry-leading workshops, whitepapers, podcasts and video documentaries.

Founded on a social enterprise model, since 2013, proceeds support London’s young adults who have learning disabilities.