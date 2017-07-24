Brad Humphrey, Pinnacle Development Group This boot camp is perfect for anyone looking to fine-tune their leadership skills and become a great leader. Brad brings an entertaining and educational experience tailored specifically for professionals in the construction industry.

Construction leaders and related professionals are invited to develop their leadership skills at the 2017Concrete Polishing & Staining Conference and Expo’s (CP&S) All-Day Leadership Boot Camp – Leaders on a Mission 2017. Led by a construction veteran and coach, Brad Humphrey’s workshop will provide professionals with the fundamental building blocks to become a motivational leader.

Show manager, Ryan Olson, states, “This boot camp is perfect for anyone looking to fine-tune their leadership skills and become a great leader. Brad brings an entertaining and educational experience tailored specifically for professionals in the construction industry.”

Attendees will learn how to motivate themselves and others, how to acquire more work and retain clients, and the “No Bad Job” techniques, unveiled by Humphrey himself. The day will end on a high note with insights to becoming the “preferred contractor of choice.” Humphrey’s boot camp will take place on October 4 in Pittsburgh, PA. Interested attendees should register at CPSconference.com/boot-camp.

Humphrey’s boot camps are one of the most successful leadership training workshops in the construction industry. He has helped thousands of construction owners and leaders improve and perfect their leadership skills over the past 10 years.

CP&S brings together vendors and concrete professionals in the polishing segment of the construction industry. Oct. 5-7 features a three-day conference with 18 educational sessions presenting skills/technical training and business management courses. Sessions range from Polished Concrete Fundamentals to Secrets of Successful Job Costing: Running Your Business by the Numbers. The exhibit hall, which showcases industry-leading vendors, will be open Oct. 5 and 6.

CP&S is presented by Concrete Contractor magazine, Polishing Contractor, ForConstructionPros.com and AC Business Media Construction Network brands.

For details on registering, visit CPSconference.com.

