AAPM to Conduct Facebook Live Interviews during Annual Meeting

Three experts will be interviewed on Facebook Live during the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) 59th Annual Meeting & Exhibition, to be held in Denver, CO on July 30-August 3, 2017.

Members of the medical physics profession, hospital administrators and journalists can visit the AAPM Facebook page to watch three speakers present their information and ask them follow up questions. Each live interview will last approximately 30 minutes.

The schedule for the interviews follows:

Monday, July 31 1:15pm-1:45pm MDT

Laurence Edward Court, PhD, Medical Physicist, Houston, TX

Topic: Fully Automated Treatment Planning for Radiotherapy

Tuesday, August 1 2:00pm- 2:30pm MDT

Anuj J. Kapadia, PhD, Assistant Professor Radiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Topic: X-Ray Diffraction Spectral Imaging for Breast Cancer Assessment

Wednesday, August 2 1:14pm-1:45pm MDT

Vincent Caillet, PhD MedPhys, Royal North Shore Hospital Sydney, Sydney, Australia

Topic: MLC Tracking for Lung SABR Reduces the Dose to Organs-At-Risk and Improves the Geometric Targeting of the Tumour

“These abstracts represent the innovative research being presented at the AAPM Annual Meeting that will translate into improved image-based assessment and treatment for patients in the U.S. and around the world,” said AAPM Annual Meeting Scientific Program Director, Kristy Brock.

The AAPM Annual Meeting draws thousands of therapy professionals and imaging professionals working in all areas of medical physics including radiology and oncology. It brings the profession together to meet the new challenges medical physicists face daily. Those interested in attending the Annual Meeting can register at http://www.aapm.org/meetings/2017AM.

About AAPM and Medical Physicists

The American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) is the premier organization in medical physics, a broadly-based scientific and professional discipline encompassing physics principles and applications in biology and medicine whose mission is to advance the science, education and professional practice of medical physics. Medical physicists contribute to the effectiveness of radiological imaging procedures by assuring radiation safety and helping to develop improved imaging techniques (e.g., mammography CT, MR, Ultrasound). They contribute to development of therapeutic techniques (e.g., prostate implants, stereotactic radiosurgery), collaborate with radiation oncologists to design treatment plans, and monitor equipment and procedures to ensure that cancer patients receive the prescribed dose of radiation to the correct location. Medical physicists are responsible for ensuring that imaging and treatment facilities meet the rules and regulations of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and various state regulatory agencies. AAPM represents over 8,500 medical physicists.

