Las Vegas, Nevada (PRWEB) July 24, 2017
On October 19-20th, Senior Executives from IHG, Hilton, Wyndham, Priceline Group, Google, Booking.com, Skyscanner, & Expedia will come together at EyeforTravel’s North America 2017 Summit.
The 2017 meeting will attract over 400 senior travel executives from across North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific – to discuss critical issues and challenges facing travel, as well as strategizing to safeguard against future disruptions in the sector.
The top issues being discussed at the summit will include:
- Prepare for the Next Wave of Disruption: What Will the Industry and Your Business Look Like in 10 Years’ Time? [IHG]
- The State of Travel with the Priceline Group [Priceline]
- Building Brand Loyalty in an Era of Abundant Choice [Wyndham]
- Navigating the Complex Distribution Landscape: The Changing Face of Third Party Distribution and its Ramifications [Skyscanner]
- Poised for Digital Transformation: How will AI Revolutionize Travel? [Expedia]
- Creating a Complete Customer Experience Through Smart Partnerships [Brand New Matter, Blacklane, Mckenzie & Co.]
- Navigating the Complex Distribution Landscape: The Changing Face of Third Party Distribution and Its Ramifications [Skyscanner, Cleartrip.com]
Speakers confirmed for the Las Vegas summit include:
- Paul English, CEO, Lola
- Ben Bates, Commercial Excellence Manager, Booking.com
- Todd Henrich, SVP Corporate Development, Priceline.com
- Michael Childers, Chief Consultant, Content & Media Strategy, Lufthansa Systems America
- Michelle Woodley, Executive Vice President, Preferred Hotel & Resorts
- Michael Almeraris, Global Mobile Virtual Reality Partnerships & Strategy, Google
- Noah Brodsky, Senior VP Worldwide Loyalty & Engagement, Wyndham Hotels
- Shane Corstaphine, GM - Americas, Skyscanner
- Sean Brevick, VP - Marketing and Digital Services, Americas, Marriott
- Jay Fluegel, Head of Product - Customer Care, Expedia
- Jeff Borman, VP Revenue Management - Franchise, Hilton
- Michael Menis, SVP - Digital & Voice Channels, IHG
For a full list of agenda items being discussed and the full speaker line-up, please visit http://www.eyefortravel.com/north-america