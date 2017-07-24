IHG, Hilton, Wyndham, Priceline Group, Google, Booking.com, Skyscanner, & Expedia to meet in Las Vegas this October

Over 400 senior travel executives to meet in Las Vegas at EyeforTravel North America 2017.

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRWEB)

On October 19-20th, Senior Executives from IHG, Hilton, Wyndham, Priceline Group, Google, Booking.com, Skyscanner, & Expedia will come together at EyeforTravel’s North America 2017 Summit.

The 2017 meeting will attract over 400 senior travel executives from across North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific – to discuss critical issues and challenges facing travel, as well as strategizing to safeguard against future disruptions in the sector.

The top issues being discussed at the summit will include:

  • Prepare for the Next Wave of Disruption: What Will the Industry and Your Business Look Like in 10 Years’ Time? [IHG]
  • The State of Travel with the Priceline Group [Priceline]
  • Building Brand Loyalty in an Era of Abundant Choice [Wyndham]
  • Navigating the Complex Distribution Landscape: The Changing Face of Third Party Distribution and its Ramifications [Skyscanner]
  • Poised for Digital Transformation: How will AI Revolutionize Travel? [Expedia]
  • Creating a Complete Customer Experience Through Smart Partnerships [Brand New Matter, Blacklane, Mckenzie & Co.]
Speakers confirmed for the Las Vegas summit include:

  • Paul English, CEO, Lola
  • Ben Bates, Commercial Excellence Manager, Booking.com
  • Todd Henrich, SVP Corporate Development, Priceline.com
  • Michael Childers, Chief Consultant, Content & Media Strategy, Lufthansa Systems America
  • Michelle Woodley, Executive Vice President, Preferred Hotel & Resorts
  • Michael Almeraris, Global Mobile Virtual Reality Partnerships & Strategy, Google
  • Noah Brodsky, Senior VP Worldwide Loyalty & Engagement, Wyndham Hotels
  • Shane Corstaphine, GM - Americas, Skyscanner
  • Sean Brevick, VP - Marketing and Digital Services, Americas, Marriott
  • Jay Fluegel, Head of Product - Customer Care, Expedia
  • Jeff Borman, VP Revenue Management - Franchise, Hilton
  • Michael Menis, SVP - Digital & Voice Channels, IHG

For a full list of agenda items being discussed and the full speaker line-up, please visit http://www.eyefortravel.com/north-america

