Urban Icon®

Urban Icon's exclusive evening will take place at Spring Place in Tribeca (NYC) on July 25th, from 6-9pm, featuring Famed, Iconic Photographer and Filmmaker, Norman Seeff, who is known for his nostalgic work with Steve Jobs, Ray Charles, Alicia Keys, and hundreds more. Also, Ray J, Music and TV Personality, and new Green Tech Entrepreneur, and one of the Founders of Influencer Marketing, CEO of Speakr, Marco Hansell.

The Live Sessions will be hosted by CEO of Urban Icon, Tyrone Davis, a leader committed to redefining “Urban” in the marketplace. Urban Icon is a Creative and Innovation Lab recognized for its early preparation and tracking on the most powerful psychographic in history. They identified it, defined, and named them—the New Urban™, and they now have the insights to help Brands and Corporations reach them.

Jon Bond, renowned Ad Executive serves on the Board of Urban Icon. He says, “Urban Populations on every continent are now redefining themselves as part of a global community. The Generation XY cusp typifies this trend. This group is over 2 billion strong, living zero degrees of separation, first to have an authentic global outlook on life, and are worn out by previous social constructs and control dramas around music, politics, education, and business. I believe Urban Icon’s knowledge base and approach is groundbreaking for the marketing and advertising communities that have missed this socially and economically powerful audience.



“Companies that don’t speak in the current idiom of culture will be obsolete within 5 years. This seismic shift in culture is so potent the business situation calls for a reset, evolution, a pivot or whatever you want to call it- ignoring it will cause even the best brands to lose market share”, says Davis. “No one is safe. For the next 25 years, the New Urban is the general marketplace.”

During the event, Urban Icon will reveal the Cultural Resonance Monitor (CRM), an ongoing research and tracking study based in the US and UK that gives a snapshot of the values, feelings and most important brands and artifacts to the New Urban consumer. The report highlights eleven consumer categories including favorite transportation services, beverages, shoes, and fitness services, just to name a few. It also covers health, socially responsible brands, life goals and aspirations, music usage and a wealth of other topics. Davis co-created the CRM with Jerome Conlon and Webb Green, the research and branding executives that created the first Brand Strength Monitor for Nike in 1987, which tracked brands identity, persona and character. This group has over 70 years of combined research and brand planning experience with companies such as Nike, Starbucks, NBC, Microsoft, Verizon and Bank of America. The report will be available starting August 15th from Urban Icon.