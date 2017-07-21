With the Same Day Pay features and the ability to track jurors through the process, Jurymark has allowed for a completely streamlined workflow, virtually eliminating paper from the Courtroom altogether.

Roger Eaton, Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller, has been instrumental in transitioning the Clerk’s office into an efficient, virtually paper-free office. With the installation of Jurymark this vision has been furthered with improvements and efficiencies in the jury management process.

Jurymark was designed for courts of all sizes and jurisdictions. Some of the key improvements include the jury check in process, juror panel management and juror notifications. Jurors can now check in with kiosks by swiping their driver’s license or the barcode on their summons. Check in time has been cut in in comparison to the previous method. A configurable panels workspace allows for the system users to move jurors from one panel to another, add extra jurors to an existing panel and even multi-select jurors to set statuses in a single step. Jurors can also sign up for text and email alerts, making their jury service a better experience.

Jurymark also includes full accounting features and automated state reporting as well as a juror workspace with history tracking and document generation, which makes this system a one stop shop for any and all jury related matters. Implementing Jurymark has freed up Charlotte County staff for high impact activities and allowed them to be more efficient than ever before.

“With the Same Day Pay features and the ability to track jurors through the process, Jurymark has allowed for a completely streamlined workflow, virtually eliminating paper from the Courtroom altogether. With the addition of barcode scan technology on generated Jury Summonses we have substantially improved upon our processing time and customer experience in Charlotte County,” said Clerk Eaton.

Charlotte County, Florida continues to be at the forefront of customers in and across the United States who have picked up Jurymark as an answer to their panel management needs. Charlotte County, Florida has also successfully implemented Benchmark, Pioneer’s Court Case Management system, Landmark, Pioneer’s solution to Official Records processing, as well as Pioneer’s tax processing systems including Axia for Property Tax Appeals and TaxSmart which handles tax deeds.

Chris Stewart, President and COO of Pioneer Technology Group had this to say: “Our relationship with Charlotte County, Florida has been a long and successful one since inception and we are proud to continue partnering with them to improve their daily processes resulting in an improved customer experience. We look forward to a continued partnership with Charlotte County, Florida and truly consider them a key part of the Pioneer family.”

