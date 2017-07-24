“The Nationals Sports Collectors Convention is the premier showcase of the multi-billion dollar sports- and entertainment-collectibles industries,” said John Broggi, Executive Director National Sports Collectors Convention.

The 38th Annual National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC) will be hosted by The City of Chicago at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center, Wednesday, July 26 – Sunday, July 30, 2017. Open to the public, the five (5) day family-oriented event is the largest sports and entertainment collectibles show in the world.

With over 400,000 square feet, the Donald E Stephens Convention Center will be transformed into a collector’s paradise. It’s a place where sports/ entertainment collectors, fans and dealers meet to buy, trade and discuss collecting memorabilia such as trading cards, vintage game-used equipment and other sports and entertainment-related collectibles, as well as meet athletes and get autographs. This is a once in a lifetime experience the entire family can enjoy!

“The Nationals Sports Collectors Convention is the premier showcase of the multi-billion dollar sports- and entertainment-collectibles industries,” said John Broggi, Executive Director National Sports Collectors Convention. “With over 400,000 sq feet, collectors, sports fans and the entire family can enjoy five days of sports paradise at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center.”

Not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime experience for collectors and fans, but businesses in the City of Chicago—such as retailers, downtown restaurants, hotels, and rent-a-car companies—will benefit financially from the event. Here’s a brief snapshot of what hosting this event will mean for Chicago:

1. Approximately 45,000 sports fans, collectors, exhibitors, athletes are expected to attend the five-day event, with most staying multiple nights;

2. Over 650 collectible exhibitor booths and 100 corporate booths will be set up;

3. Which translates into approximately 3,000 exhibitor personnel in the city for 6 – 7 nights;

4. Exhibitors and fans are collectively expected to reserve over 4,500 room nights per night, which should also mean an additional 20,000-plus restaurant customers;

5. Finally, 100-plus current and former high profile athletes from every sport will generate local and national media attention.

Scheduled to sign autographs at the TriStar Autograph Pavilion are: Dick Butkus, Chris Chelios, Deion Sanders, Dennis Rodman, Bob Gibson, Johnny Bench, Roberto Duran, Barry Sanders, Cal Ripken, Bob Gibson, Roberto Alomar, Ozzie Smith, to name just a few.

“We are extremely excited that The 38th Annual National Sports Collectors Convention is returning to Chicago,” said Dan Berkus, NSCC Director / Promoter. “Chicago has an exceptionally strong sports tradition with very avid and knowledgeable collectors and a diversified sports fan base. Over 650 exhibitors from around the country and over 100 high-profile athletes will be signing throughout the event.”

Show hours are scheduled for Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.,Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets are on sale at http://www.nsccshow.com and will be available for purchase on-site throughout the show. Children twelve (12) and under get in free!

NATIONAL WEBSITE: http://www.nsccshow.com – has list of players signing along with their designated days and times, ability to purchase and print your admission and autograph tickets on-line to avoid the lines on-site, event up-dates, VIP package description, operating hours, etc.

Visit http://www.tristarproductions.com/National to view and purchase athlete signature tickets today!

Public admission and autograph tickets for the 2017 National Sports Collectors Convention will also be available throughout the week on-site at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center. General admission tickets for children 12 and under are FREE.

Confirmed media can pick up their credentials starting, Wednesday, July 26th at the Media Will Call booth inside the Donald E Stephens Convention Center. Photo ID required.

Contact: Ray Schulte

National Sports Collectors Convention Director of Communications & PR

Schulte Marketing & Public Relations, Inc.

ray(at)schultesports.com / (410) 350-6226 (cell)