The Ultimate Benefit Concert will take place at the Lyric Theatre in Tupelo, MS on August 9, 2017.

Following the tragic loss of his youngest son, Nash, some of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world will be uniting on stage for one night only for the Ultimate Benefit Concert to raise funds for the original Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner, Brandon Bennett. Proceeds will go to the Bennett family to help cover significant medical expenses.

The Ultimate Benefit Concert will take place on Wednesday, August 9th at 7:00 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre (201 N Broadway St) in downtown Tupelo – the birthplace of Elvis Presley. Backed by the EAS Band and hosted by Tom Brown (Tupelo Elvis Festival, Elvis Week, Nashville Elvis Festival), this very special concert event will feature live performances by Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist champions Bill Cherry (2009), Dean Z (2013), Jay Dupuis (2014), David Lee (2015) and Dwight Icenhower (2016).

The Ultimate Benefit Concert is produced by the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association and Tupelo Elvis Festival in cooperation with Bill Cherry and Bev Haffner.

Tickets are on sale now by calling 662-841-6598 or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ultimate-benefit-in-remembrance-of-nash-bennett-tickets-35947010476?aff=es2.

Donations to the Bennett Family can be made here: https://fundly.com/the-ultimate-benefit-in-remembrance-of-nash-bennett