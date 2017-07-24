METTLER TOLEDO to Exhibit at NCSL International Workshop & Symposium

METTLER TOLEDO Mass Metrology solutions guarantee the highest quality and are fully compliant in all areas of work in science, industry, and for consumer products.

The 2017 NCSL International Workshop & Symposium will take place August 13-17 in National Harbor, MD. This year's theme focuses on the new ISO/IEC 17025 standards. This marks the first time in 16 years that the principal benchmarks for quality and integrity in testing and calibration will be changed.

As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of mass comparators and comparator services for seamless traceability and highly accurate weighing applications.

Due to their very best repeatability and resolution, Mass Comparators are the most accurate balances existing today. They determine the exact mass of unknown weights by comparison with a known reference weight. METTLER TOLEDO Mass Metrology solutions guarantee the highest quality and are fully compliant in all areas of work in science, industry, and for consumer products.

Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's booth #223 for a hands-on demonstration of the following products and solutions from the following product lines:



Mass Comparators

NCSL International is a member based and volunteer driven Professional Trade Organization. NCSL International provides the best opportunities for the world’s measurement science professionals to network and exchange information, to promote measurement education and skill development, and to develop a means to resolve measurement challenges.

Registration and Information

The 2017 NCSL International Workshop & Symposium will take place on August 13-17 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com/lab.