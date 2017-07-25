Our team is dedicated to giving back to the Chicagoland community, and our participation in this nutritional support effort is a great way to improve the lives of those in need.

Stratosphere Networks is giving its employees the opportunity to help provide healthy meals for people in need by volunteering for Meals at Home, a local Meals on Wheels organization. On the first Wednesday of each month, Stratosphere team members deliver nutritious meals to homebound, elderly, and disabled community members, as well as others who are temporarily unable to independently fulfill their nutritional needs.

The Meals at Home volunteer effort is part of the Stratosphere Networks community service program, which the company launched this year. Employees can get up to 2 additional days of paid time off for participating in sponsored volunteer events like regular Meals at Home deliveries. As part of the program, members of the Stratosphere team have also participated in Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure and will help with an upcoming Back to School Supply Drive for the Chicago-based social services organization Lawrence Hall.

“We’re proud of our employees who help combat hunger each month by volunteering with Meals at Home,” said Kevin Rubin, president and COO of Stratosphere Networks. “Our team is dedicated to giving back to the Chicagoland community, and our participation in this nutritional support effort is a great way to improve the lives of those in need.”

Stratosphere Networks, a Chicago-based IT support provider, delivers comprehensive technology services to meet the diverse needs of businesses across all industries. The company’s fully staffed network operations center (NOC) provides full maintenance services and support, including business continuity, disaster recovery, desktop support, remote and on-site support, ongoing maintenance services, and proactive network monitoring.

"Meals at Home could not do what we do without volunteers who are willing to go above and beyond,” said Debi Genthe, executive director of Meals at Home. “We are so pleased to have the employees of Stratosphere Networks dedicate their lunch hours to ensure our clients are fed and cared for."

Meals at Home serves the Illinois communities of Evanston, New Trier Township, and Skokie, in addition to areas of Lake County. To learn more, visit the organization’s website.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks is a Chicago-based multifaceted IT managed service provider focused on delivering comprehensive technology services and solutions to meet and exceed the always-changing, diverse business needs. Since 2003, Stratosphere Networks has grown exponentially and continues to provide the best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to businesses in all industries. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

