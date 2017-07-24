Orange Label Named One of the "Best Places to Work in Orange County"

Orange Label has been named one of the "Best Places to Work in Orange County" by the Orange County Business Journal.

Each year, the Orange County Business Journal recognizes an exclusive selection of local businesses for achievement in eight Core Focus Areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits and Overall Engagement.

Selections are determined by the Orange County Business Journal's "Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey," a detailed questionnaire in which employees express their overall satisfaction with corporate policy, benefits, culture and more. The survey is comprised of 78 statements that ask for responses on a five-point scale. The survey also prompts employees to describe workplace experience in more specificity through open-ended questions.

“We are honored to be on the list of ‘Best Places to Work in Orange County.’ Our team is the heart and soul of our company, so to be recognized by the team means we are living our core values as a company. Our agency core values are Creative, Energetic, Team, Fun and Orange. The color ‘Orange’ represents joy, creativity, energy and happiness. ‘Orange’ as a Core Value for Orange Label means all of these attributes and more. It represents the unique quality that Orange Label contributes as an agency, as a team and as a partner,” said Agency Principal Rochelle Reiter.

