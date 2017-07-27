Connance, a predictive analytics company will host an August 15th webinar to discuss how clinicians can make the best use of social determinants of health (SDOH) information. Representatives from Providence Health & Services will join to share their experience addressing sociodemographic risks in their community.

“Despite the considerable investment made in EMRs and population health systems, there’s a real gap in access to appropriate social determinant information,” says Ryan J. Bengtson senior vice president of clinical innovation at Connance. “The limited SDOH data they have either lacks a direct connection to care programming, or it doesn’t surface early enough in the treatment process.”

Bengtson is an author of a white paper based on a recent Connance survey, “Social Determinants of Health–The Missing Link to Improved Outcomes; Assessing the Gap in Sociodemographic Insight.” The predictive analytics company asked 175 case managers, social workers, and clinical executives nationwide about the current availability and use of social determinants of health data. The Connance survey reviewed the types of SDOH data currently available to care teams, and what could be done to improve it.

Key findings include:



Over 75% of respondents felt that current access to sociodemographic data was insufficient; primarily because it was not the right data elements and it was not patient-specific

The most useful data insight care teams need include Transportation, Alcohol Abuse, Financial Stability, and Food Access;

Nearly 60 percent indicated that data collection during or after a patient encounter was too late and limited effectiveness

Approximately 85 percent of respondents said they had available programs and services to address patient needs/risk if they were able to identify those risks, and identify them early enough in the care process

Ann Kirby, executive director of care management for the Oregon Region of Providence Health & Services, will discuss the successes and challenges Providence has experienced with SDOH data. Providence is currently piloting Screen & Intervene, a food security screening protocol embedded in clinic workflows. This effort, along with the deployment of Community Resource Desks, has led Providence to explore innovative opportunities to better link clinical data to their social service partner agencies.

Kirby is a pioneer in the field of multidisciplinary case management, and her thirty plus year career has spanned a broad range of specialties and fields, including direct patient care, hospital operations, program design, consulting, and entrepreneurship.

The webinar will take place on August 15th 2017 at noon Central Standard Time. To hear more, please register here.

About Connance, Inc.

Connance is the healthcare’s industry leading provider of predictive analytics solutions that personalize the financial and clinical experience for patients. Transforming the revenue cycle and value-based care delivery, Connance leverages data science, integrated to workflow to drive enhanced performance. Connance delivers Patient Pay Optimization, Reimbursement Optimization and Value-Based Risk solutions that combine our data, hospital data and consumer data to stratify patients based on social determinants to predict behavior and provide actionable insights to improve net income and patient outcomes. Connance solutions connect more than 500 hospitals, over 1000 physician practices and other clinical locations, and more than 80 collection agencies nationwide creating the largest research database of its kind. For more information call (781) 577-5000 or visit http://www.connance.com.

About Providence Health & Services

As the third largest not-for-profit health system in the United States, we are committed to providing for the needs of our communities – especially for those who are poor and vulnerable – across Alaska, California, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Our system includes more than 82,000 caregivers (all employees) serving in a diverse range of ministries from birth to end of life, including acute care, physician clinics, long-term and assisted living, palliative and hospice care, home health, supportive housing and education.