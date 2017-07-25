Sundance Vacations and the United Way of NEPA are partnering to sponsor the #55 with Premium Motorsports Driven by Derrike Cope in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. "Sundance Vacations is honored to work with the United Way to sponsor #55 Derrike Cope to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education" said John Dowd, CEO Sundance Vacations.

The United Way locations of Northeast Pennsylvania have a mission of supporting early childhood education. All of the United Way offices have missions that are specific to their region, ranging from the Wyoming Valley’s Real Men Read, a program to help foster early childhood literacy, to Success By 6® in Lackawanna/Wyoming Counties, which supports a “whole child” approach to education, focusing on both cognitive skills and the child's social and emotional development. Sundance Vacations’ mission of giving back to the community by partnering with organizations like the United Way is something they have been doing for over twenty-five years.

Derrike Cope, best known for his Daytona 500 win in 1990, will make an appearance with Sundance Vacations at the United Way Christmas in July Project. The event takes place at the CEO Weinberg Food Pantry in the Center Pointe Corporate Park in Pittston Township on Friday July 28th from noon – 1pm. Derrike will be reading Go Dog. Go! by Dr. Seuss to a group of area children to help raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education. "I am excited and pleased to once again join John and Tina Dowd with Sundance Vacations in the Cup Series. We have history together and it was always a pleasure working with them and looking forward to having Sundance on the #55 with Premium Motorsports at Pocono," Cope comments. Derrike Cope will be racing the #55 car in the upcoming Pocono Race on July 30, 2017, as well as in Dover on October 1, 2017.

If fans would like to participate in helping the United Way raise money for the regional Race for the Kids initiative, they can donate to any United Way website. Sundance Vacations will also donate $100 to the United Way on behalf of each couple that attends a presentation. Guests can even book an appointment online with Sundance Vacations - it’s very easy to do! We hope to raise awareness of the need for early childhood education, as well as raise funds for the community. Early childhood education is so important that states like California use educational proficiency by six years of age as a predictor of how many jail cells to build for the future. It’s that important to our communities. We look forward to continuing our great relationships with NASCAR, the United Way, and all of our fans — and with 3 days until show time, our staff has kicked into full gear. Sundance Vacations CEO John Dowd and United Way President & CEO Bill Jones, along with the staff of both organizations, are committed to making the Race for the Kids one that goes down in history.



If you would like to volunteer for the United Way, please visit: https://www.unitedway.org to find your local branch.

For Tickets to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to see Derrike Cope race, along with all the other fun things you can do at Pocono Raceway: http://www.poconoraceway.com/

If you would like Sundance Vacations to donate $100 to the United Way on your behalf visit: https://sundancevacationsblog.com/NASCAR/

For information on Premium Mortorsports visit: http://premiummotorsports.net/

