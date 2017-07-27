American Physician Partners (APP), a provider of outsourced emergency department management services, has named David F. ”Buddy” Bacon, Jr. as senior vice president and chief operating officer.

“Buddy brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, business development and finance to APP,” says John Rutledge, president and chief executive officer. “It’s that kind of deep bench strength that we will need as we pursue our aggressive growth plan going forward.”

Bacon joins APP from CapStar Bank, where he was an executive vice president of business development and played a key role in nurturing the financial firm’s partnerships with healthcare organizations. He has led companies in various healthcare sectors including ambulatory surgery, revenue cycle management, technology and financial services. He has also served as chief executive officer of Medifax-EDI Inc., which later was named Emdeon and is now a part of Change Healthcare. Bacon began his career at LBMC as a certified public accountant. The Brentwood native is a graduate of Lipscomb University.

“I’m looking forward to my new role with APP,” says Bacon. “Their outsourced solution and consultative approach – which goes beyond physician staffing to complete management of the emergency department – as well as acquisitions and new service lines, makes it an exciting time to be a part of the APP leadership team.”

About American Physician Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, American Physician Partners is a provider of turnkey outsourced emergency department management services to medical surgical hospitals nationwide. APP’s outsourced solution entails managing all clinical and operational aspects of the ED for its customers on a 24x7 basis including the recruiting, staffing, and scheduling of clinical specialists and working closely with hospital personnel on the care coordination and treatment planning for each patient beyond the ED. APP serves hospitals across Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, New Mexico, Michigan, and Illinois.