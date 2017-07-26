ContractorSelling.com, a leader in online coaching and live training for service contractors, and Contractor Leadership LIVE team up to educate and inspire transformation in service businesses from all trades.

Contractor Leadership LIVE will be held on September 12-14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio with the top industry experts to train professionals in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades. In one expansive gathering place, attendees will learn vital information concerning the economic outlook, current industry challenges, and explore new technologies. This three-day conference offers best practices from the premier trainers in the world renowned for helping contracting business owners pave their way to success.

ContractorSelling.com CEO and co-founder, Joe Crisara will provide a special keynote along with Rick Picard, the $7 Million Dollar HVAC Salesman, on "Pure Motive Pricing: The Art of Flat Rate 3.0" to educate contractors on the new protocol for pricing and technology in the service industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Contractor Leadership LIVE to help contractors get a solid understanding of how their price, packaging, technology standards and customer service skills can rapidly improve the overall success of their business,” said Joe Crisara, CEO of ContractorSelling.com. “Along with providing them ongoing education, support and accountability to ensure they are on the right track.”

ContractorSelling.com will provide a full-day of education for all of their members including the Pure Motive Pricing Seminar, afternoon Service Contractor Sales TownHall, The Guerrilla Sales Talk, along with complete video access of all sessions. ContractorSelling.com is also offering a special discount of 20% using the code EGIA20 for a total of $396 (regularly $495) if you sign up before August 3.

“We are very excited to join forces with ContractorSelling.com and Contractor Leadership LIVE to provide our audience with advanced sales strategies, business management and new technology,” said Bruce Matulich, CEO and Executive Director of EGIA, Main Sponsor of Contractor Leadership LIVE. “We look forward to seeing attendees gain the knowledge they need to take their business to the next level of success and profitability.”

The All Access Pass Includes:



A full day with Joe Crisara and Rick Picard which includes the Pure Motive Pricing Seminar, afternoon Service Contractor Sales TownHall, and The Guerrilla Sales Talk

3 Days of Access to All Contractor Leadership LIVE Conference Sessions

2 Days of Exhibit Hall Access

Access to all videos on this content for you to listen to whenever you want

Continental Breakfast and Lunch on both Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday Networking Reception ticket (Includes admission plus one drink ticket and appetizers)

Wednesday Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame event ticket (Includes admission plus open bar/heavy appetizers/food)

For additional information or to register to attend Contractor Leadership LIVE, visit: http://contractorleadershiplive.com.

About ContractorSelling.com

At ContractorSelling.com, we are dedicated to helping service contractors reach their full potential through live training, online coaching and revolutionary software. We know profit and success are hard to achieve in this business. That's why we're committed to helping service professionals create high value through the science of communication to increase revenue, customer satisfaction and grow their business. With over 15 years of powerful content for service contractors, we help you to turn any situation into a win for your team. Founded in 2006 and based in Los Angeles, ContractorSelling.com is also the parent company of Total Immersion Service Sales Summit and Jobi field service software.