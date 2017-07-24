Tanya Dohoney Joins Varghese Summersett PLLC

Varghese Summersett PLLC is pleased to announce that Tanya S. Dohoney, a Criminal Law and Appeals Specialist with 30 years’ experience, has joined the firm as Of Counsel.

Dohoney will be assisting with legal issues as they arise pretrial and mid-trial, as well as handling criminal appeals for Varghese Summersett, a role for which she is uniquely qualified. A seasoned appellate attorney, Dohoney is double certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Criminal Law and Criminal Appeals — a feat accomplished by very few other Texas attorneys.

“Throughout my legal career, I have admired Tanya for her encyclopedic knowledge of criminal case law and her exemplary writing skills,” said Managing Partner Benson Varghese. “Yet what I have admired the most — and what anyone who knows her will agree with — is she genuinely cares about the people she works with and the issues she tackles in her appellate briefs. I am excited to have Tanya join our team and put her skills to work for individuals who are going through the most tumultuous times in their lives.”

Prior to joining Varghese Summersett, Dohoney spent 26 years as a senior appellate attorney for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Before that, she worked as Chief Appellate Attorney at the McLennan County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Early in her career, she also clerked for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Dohoney has handled countless appeals arising from criminal litigation over the past three decades, including some of Tarrant County’s most high-profile cases.

Dohoney graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in history and received her law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law in Dallas. She is also heavily involved in philanthropy.

Based in downtown Fort Worth, Varghese Summersett PLLC is made up of ten attorneys who focus exclusively on criminal defense matters at the state and federal levels. Collectively, the attorneys at Varghese Summersett PLLC bring together more than 100 years of criminal law experience, have tried more than 550 jury trials, and include four Board Certified Criminal Law Specialists.

