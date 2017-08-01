“Romans Road for the Deaf: A Step of Faith”: a stimulating book on listening to the purpose God has for each person, having faith, and spreading God’s word. “Romans Road for the Deaf: A Step of Faith” is the creation of published author, Bryan Palumbo.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryan Palumbo’s new book is a captivating and inspirational book about finding purpose, having faith, and spreading God’s word.

Serving the Lord is often an area with which Christians struggle, especially for Christians who have been backslidden for a period of time. Often feeling guilty and ashamed for straying away from the Lord, they struggle to get involved with church ministry.

One night at a mission’s conference, a missionary family sang a song that spoke to Bryan Palumbo. Bryan asked God what He would have him do, and God opened the door for Bryan to attend the DeafNation World Expo with the Silent Word Ministries International team. During the week, God stirred Bryan’s soul. Bryan saw that Deaf people around the world need the Lord Jesus, and he saw what God wanted him to do.

“Romans Road for the Deaf” was born. It was a faith ministry, as it required stepping out in faith and trusting God to start. Through this ministry God has saved many Deaf and Hearing souls at DeafNation expos. This book tells how God worked in and through the team, using God’s powerful ways to reach many thousands in just eight hours a day at every city to which they have been.

