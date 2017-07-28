Pond Lehocky Announces the Latest Recipients of 2017 Scholarships

Pond Lehocky sponsors multiple scholarships that are available to students who have a passion for learning and actively contribute to their community. The firm is proud to announce the latest winners of the Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano General Annual Scholarship and the Bi-Annual Scholarship for Friends, Family & Colleagues of Injured Workers.

Winner of the Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano General Annual Scholarship: Allison Perlin

Ms. Allison Perlin, a student at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, was awarded the General Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano Annual Scholarship. The $1,000 grant is given to a student currently enrolled in or recently accepted to a higher education institution. Applicants write an essay of no more than 1,000 words about one of three topics dealing with workers’ compensation or acts of service to their community. Ms. Perlin’s essay advocating for mental healthcare reform was touching and demonstrative of her commitment to giving back.

Winner of the Bi-Annual Scholarship for Friends, Family & Colleagues of Injured Workers: Kaitlin Miller

Ms. Kaitlin Miller, a student at Central Washington University in Des Moines, was awarded the Bi-Annual Scholarship for Friends, Family & Colleagues of Injured Workers. The $500 grant is given to a student with a personal connection to an incident that resulted in a work injury, which they describe in a 500 word essay. Applicants also must submit two letters of recommendation from a professional or academic source. Ms. Miller’s story of the uncertainty experienced during a loved one’s work injury embodies the struggle so many Americans face within the workers’ compensation system.

Applications for the spring semester for the Bi-Annual Scholarship for Friends, Family & Colleagues of Injured Workers are accepted from September 15th to December 15th. For more information about these opportunities, and to access the application form and essay topics, visit the Scholarship page on the firm’s website.