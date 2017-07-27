Strategic Insurance Software Introduces New Partner XE Client Portal

Independent insurance agency management system provider and partner Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) today released a new extension to the Partner XE system: the Partner XE Client Portal.

This latest addition to the robust Partner XE management system syncs the user’s website with the system, providing insured access to policy information online. Agency customers can view and print policy summaries, driver’s lists, auto ID cards, and certificates of insurance instantly. Agencies will receive real-time email notifications of customer activity and can view reports directly in the Partner XE system.

“We worked closely with Board Members and the Partner XE Community to create the best experience possible for their clients,” said SIS Product Manager, Bryce Lee, of the Client Portal, “We achieved what we set out to do: offer a simple way for policy holders to access their account information from the agency website.”

Mark Perkins of Perkins Insurance Agency was one of the Partner XE Client Portal pilot agencies. “The Partner XE Client Portal is a game changer,” Perkins said, “It gives our clients the ability to securely access their policy information 24/7. This helps us compete directly with online markets and better secures our relationships.”

John Heinsz of HSGW Insurance Services was also part of the Partner XE Client Portal pilot group. “The Portal increases our availability to serve our clients while keeping our agency and brand in the forefront,” said Heinsz, “It’s easy for customers to set up and gives them the tools they want. We’ve waited a long time for a tool like this and, as usual with Partner XE, it’s been worth the wait!”

New Partner XE Client Portal features are already in the works.

The Partner XE Client Portal was released alongside a Partner XE 2017 Update. Update elements included a new commercial lines proposal module, ability to attach documents to certificate templates, and a new unbilled policy report and ACORD form updates.

SIS CEO Alex Deak praised the Partner XE Portal release and the latest updates. “We are extremely pleased to bring these updates and the Partner XE Client Portal to our agency partners. The feedback we received from our pilot agencies proves the Client Portal is already one of the best enhancements we’ve added to Partner XE.”

Deak closed his comments by reiterating the focus on strengthening the agency-customer connection. “We ensured the user experience is consistent with the agency brand and complements the existing agency relationship. This adds value through convenience and furthers customer loyalty. That’s the goal: make it easier for our partner agencies to serve their customers.”

