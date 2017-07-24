“The past several months have been incredibly exciting for our growing company as we’ve secured placement on some of the most popular and well-trafficked digital retail platforms in the United States,” said Envall.

International Protein, a global company that develops a broad range of premium nutritional supplements perfect for the needs of bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, has made a big splash in the U.S. market in recent months.

The company, based in Australia, now has its high-impact products featured on Amazon.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com, StackedNutrition.com, RevNutrition.com and Go4ItNutrition.com, among several others. The brand’s products have become widely respected for their ability to help athletes maximize their potential, build more muscle, control their weight, boost their recovery times and significantly increase their protein intake.

Christine Envall, a food scientist and bodybuilding veteran whose career has spanned two decades, has designed each of the products in the International Protein line.

“The past several months have been incredibly exciting for our growing company as we’ve secured placement on some of the most popular and well-trafficked digital retail platforms in the United States,” said Envall. “Our products are steeped in years of research and development, and we’ve made every effort to create formulas that have a true impact on the fitness and bodybuilding goals of our customers. We look forward to expanding even further as time goes on.”

The International Protein line of supplements are available in several flavors, including Chocolate Truffle, Choc Banana, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry and Turkish Delight. Each of its protein powders delivers maximum nutritional value as they help individuals achieve top-notch fitness results—in addition to their great taste. The supplements’ nutritional profile comes from five protein strains that are incredibly rich in amino acids, allowing them to promote quick recovery times for users.

Just one serving of International Protein’s supplements has 33 grams of protein from sources that include micellar casein, whey peptides, egg albumen, whey isolate and whey concentrate. Each of these protein strains were chosen for their amino acid profile and absorption rates, along with their potential for enhanced flavor.

To learn more about International Protein and the various protein powders and supplements the brand delivers to consumers, visit http://www.international-protein.com.