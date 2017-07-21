The Orlando office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig recently hosted a reception celebrating the 15th anniversary of “Women of the Boardroom.” The Orlando office created the initiative 15 years ago to recognize the success and achievements of prominent women from the Central Florida community. Hosted quarterly, "Women of the Boardroom" has brought professional women in Central Florida together to share their achievements and stories of their path to success.

During each of these programs, Greenberg Traurig has hosted guest speakers to share their personal journeys, providing inspiration and motivation for those in attendance. Featured speakers have included UCF College of Medicine Dean Deborah German, the City of Orlando's Commissioner Regina Hill, Executive Director of the Central Florida Expressway Authority Laura Kelley, President of the Orlando City Foundation Kay Rawlins, former Publisher of the Orlando Business Journal Ann Sonntag, former Orange County Comptroller Martha Haynie, and many additional influential and successful women from in and around Central Florida. The next breakfast event is scheduled Aug. 10 in the Orlando office.

“During the past 15 years, we have been fortunate to learn from the experiences of some of the most successful and storied women in our community,” said Dawn I. Giebler-Millner, Shareholder and Chair of the firm’s Orlando Litigation practice. “We have learned a great deal; we have met new friends and reconnected with old ones; we have forged partnerships; and we have better understood how we can support one another. Indeed, Women of the Boardroom has held a special place in the hearts of so many of us for the last 15 years, and we’re excited to see where it will go from here.”

