Samtec Introduces 14 Gbps FireFly™ FMC Development Kit

Samtec’s new 14 Gbps FireFly FMC Development Kit eases FireFly evaluation and development by leveraging the FMC interface common on most industry-standard FPGA development tools.

Samtec, a privately held $662MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, proudly announces the release of the new 14 Gbps FireFly™ FMC Development Kit. This new solution offers an easy-to-use evaluation and development platform for Samtec’s FireFly™ optical engines.

The 14 Gbps FireFly™ FMC Module provides up to 140 Gbps full-duplex bandwidth over 10 channels from an FPGA to an industry-standard multi-mode fiber optic cable. Samtec’s 14 Gbps FireFly™ FMC Development Kit supports Data Center, High Performance Computing and FPGA-to-FPGA protocols including Ethernet, InfiniBandTM , Fibre Channel and Aurora.

FireFly™ optical engines make the electrical to optical conversion in the transmit path and the optical to electrical conversion in the receive path. They are based on proven 850 nm VCSEL array technology while featuring adjustable power levels to support cable lengths up to 100 m.

As a VITA 57.1-compliant FMC, Samtec’s 14 Gbps FireFly™ FMC Module can be used for optical data communication on any FMC-enabled FPGA development board supporting high-speed multi-gigabit transceivers. It can run system data or BERT testing from a single channel to all ten channels in parallel. Technical documentation and FPGA reference designs are available for quick start-up.

“Evaluating optical engine technology has high barriers of entry,” said Matt Burns, Product Marketing Manager at Samtec, Inc. “Samtec’s new 14 Gbps FireFly™ FMC Development Kit eases FireFly™ evaluation and development by leveraging the FMC interface common on most industry-standard FPGA development tools.”

For more information on the 14 Gbps FireFly™ FMC Development Kit, please download the Product Brief or visit http://www.samtec.com/14g-firefly-fmc.

About Samtec, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $662MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including IC-to-Board and IC Packaging, High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 33 locations in 18 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.samtec.com.

