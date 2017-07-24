Payably™, a FinTech platform offering one of the only mobile payments solutions to integrate data with QuickBooks Online in real time, today announced its partnership with CardConnect® a leading payment processing and technology company.

Payably will integrate CardConnect’s cutting-edge payment processing technology with its already-existing mobile payments platform. This strategic partnership allows Payably to streamline its merchant services offering by simplifying and speeding up each aspect of the mobile payments process – the initial onboarding (registration and approval), processing payments, and receiving payments. Additionally, this partnership provides Payably with the flexibility to offer competitive card processing rates and increases the level of data security integrated into the platform.

“CardConnect’s recent focus has been on attracting innovative partners and developing our strategic relationships with products like Payably,” said Angelo Grecco, Chief Business Development Officer at CardConnect. “Through these partnerships, we are able to better service our SME customers both directly and indirectly.”

Payably provides small business owners with a platform to accept and process mobile payments, but its core business model is focused on its SaaS-based technology platform that operates on the back end to automatically connect payment transactions with merchants’ accounting platforms and generate business analytics in real time. It eliminates the need for manual data entry in bookkeeping and prevents duplicate entries without requiring business owners to take any additional steps – once the payment is received, the information appears in QuickBooks Online without lag time. Additionally, Payably automatically collects this data to produce up-to-the minute reports on transactional data.

“Our partnership with CardConnect ensures our customers are still receiving the best in accounting integration and analytics reporting, while also providing them with access to best-in-class payments technology – meaning quicker transactions and increased security and data breach protection,” said Steven Shollenberger, Co-Founder of Payably. “This partnership supports our key philosophy for Payably – be the best at what we do well and integrate the technologies that other companies have already perfected into our platform to alleviate the administrative burdens placed on small business owners, allowing them more time and resources they can reallocate to growing their businesses.”

In conjunction with this partnership, Payably announced changes to its subscription offerings. It now will offer three distinct services, which can be bundled based on customer needs – a shift from the all-in-one platform previously offered.



Payably NOW is a mobile payments app powered by CardConnect that is compatible with chip cards and NFC payments.

Payably SYNC is a mobile point of sale (mPOS) app that syncs data between mobile payment transactions and QuickBooks Online in real time, including customer data, SKUs, and tax rates.

Payably INSIGHT is a technology that works with Payably NOW and Payably SYNC to generate up-to-the minute reports based on transactions, providing insight into sales, revenue and customer data.

Payably’s new service model and the benefits from this partnership will take immediate effect.

About Payably

Payably is a FinTech platform that provides mobile payments solutions and real-time data syncing technology to small businesses. The Payably platform includes three offerings: Payably NOW, Payably SYNC and Payably INSIGHT. Payably NOW is a mobile payments app offering competitive card processing rates and state-of-the art data security. Payably SYNC is a SaaS-based technology that integrates transactional data with digital accounting platforms in real time (currently compatible with QuickBooks Online). Payably INSIGHT is a technology that automatically generates receipts, invoices and up-to-the-minute customer analytics reports. Payably’s mission is to streamline the payments and bookkeeping processes for service-based small businesses – allowing them to keep moving and growing their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.GetPayably.com.

About CardConnect

CardConnect is a leading provider of payment processing and technology solutions, helping more than 67,000 organizations – from independent coffee shops to iconic global brands – accept billions of dollars in card transactions each year. Since its inception in 2006, CardConnect has developed advanced payment solutions backed by patented, PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. The company’s small-to-midsize business offering, CardPointe, is a comprehensive platform that includes a powerful reporting and transaction management portal that extends to a native mobile app. For enterprise-level organizations, CardSecure integrates omni-channel payment acceptance into several ERP systems – such as Oracle, SAP, JD Edwards and Infor M3 – in a way that minimizes PCI compliance requirements and lowers transaction costs. For more information, visit http://www.cardconnect.com.