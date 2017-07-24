Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Kika Keyboard App

Join Valerian and Laureline in their quest to save the universe with Kika! A leader in mobile communications, Kika today announced the "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" Keyboard app. Through the collaboration, Kika will be offering Valerian fans a unique way to express themselves through a collection of sticker packs and a customized keyboard themes featuring unique and original alien species, agents Valerian and Laureline, and their ship, the Intruder, in the futuristic world of Alpha.

“Fans simply can’t get enough of one of the most anticipated action adventure film in years,” said Bill Hu, CEO and Co-Founder, Kika Tech. “We are excited to partner with EuropaCorp and STXfilms to unleash our users’ greatest flights of fancy with the Valerian keyboard themes and stickers.”

"Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets" is the latest keyboard theme from Kika, who has quietly been joining forces with major film studios to promote new movie releases to Kika users who enjoy changing their keyboard often. Kika has created themed keyboards and sticker packs for such films as LEGO Batman, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Assassin's Creed Movie, SING, Wonder Woman, Despicable Me 3 and "Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets."

Users can download the "Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets" keyboard theme and stickers for free here - http://bit.ly/2u2WGJ5.

The Kika ecosystem includes its award-winning, Kika Emoji Keyboard app, which has received Google’s Best of 2016 and Top Developer in 2015. Kika has been ranked a top productivity app in more than 77 countries. With 300M downloads, 26M DAU and 50M MAU, it’s not surprising that leading mobile manufacturers and movie studios partner with the company.

About Kika Tech

Say it with Kika! Make everyday interactions more engaging and fun with Kika. Integrating into smart devices, Kika enhances self-expression that goes beyond mobile platforms. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Kika enriches the emotional connection between individuals, in this technology driven world. Keep up to date with Kika on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets":

"VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS" is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking French comic book series Valérian and Laureline by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières, published by Dargaud, which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha-an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

"VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS" features Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, with Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, Herbie Hancock, Kris Wu, and Rutger Hauer.

"VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS" arrives July 21st, 2017 and is produced by Virginie Besson-Silla.

