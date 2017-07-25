Fastener Tool & Supply‘s winning website When great relationships, functionality, and outstanding design come together, that makes our job even better.

World Synergy has been named winner of the 2017 Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) American Web Design Award for Corporate Responsive Website Design.

The responsive website was designed for and in conjunction with World Synergy client Fastener Tool & Supply, a Cleveland, Ohio based provider of value-added products and services to aerospace, high performance, and commercial customers.

“Our design team and applications developers constantly strive to put customer satisfaction at the forefront of our business. When great relationships, functionality, and outstanding design come together, that makes our job even better,” said Glenn Smith, CEO and founder of World Synergy. “We are honored to be recognized as winners of the 2017 American Web Design award, and proudly share this with our partners at Fastener Tool & Supply.”

Creative Director, Jay Kozar, and Senior Application Engineer, Ross Ritchey created a visually strong responsive website that provides ease of use and functionality to Fastener Tool & Supply clients. The responsive web design (RWD) offers clients the ability to search for products, build prints, and request quotes on the go, providing the mobile-friendly experience that users seek.

The full list of 2017 winners is available at GDUSA.

About World Synergy

World Synergy offers integrated business services with a unique combination of Marketing, Applications, and Technology services created specifically for owners and executives. Together, we evaluate your business needs and tailor solutions to achieve a maximum return on your investment.

Our approach to partnership works with you and your organization in developing a roadmap to achieving your goals. With dedicated resources we provide ongoing communication and help with strategic planning for your future successes. We have a solution to take your vision and business from Thought to ThriveTM.

About GDUSA

GDUSA’s 54 year old flagship graphic design awards competition is open every¬one in the community: graphic designers of all kinds; corporate and non-profit inhouse departments; ad agencies and marketing firms; universities and colleges, and more. For the past five decades, the editors of Graphic Design USA have joined thousands of creative professionals who have been recognized by this national design competition.