Mary-Joy Howes, Esq.

The law firm of Goodman, Shapiro & Lombardi, LLC (GSL) announced that Mary-Joy Howes, Esq. has been named a partner of the firm. Her primary focus will continue to be on general condominium representation, including lien enforcement and requests for reasonable accommodations. She will remain headquartered at the firm’s Lincoln, RI office, where she manages an expansive condominium lien enforcement department.



Ellen A. Shapiro, Esq., a principal at GSL, announced that two senior-level attorneys also will be joining the firm. Craig Rourke, Esq. brings extensive experience in construction defect litigation and insurance defense coverage. The second attorney was not named due to current commitments but Shapiro added, “the firm is welcoming an attorney, who brings extensive legal expertise in condominium litigation.” Both replace Frederick C. Casavant and Pamela Jonah.

Additionally, she said, “We are excited that the Honorable Cheryl Jacques, who served in the Massachusetts legislature prior to being appointed Judge of the Industrial Accident Board, will be ‘Of Counsel’ to GSL.”

Howes was admitted to practice in Rhode Island in 2005 and later in the U.S. District Court, District of Rhode Island. She earned her J.D. from Roger Williams University after completing her bachelor’s degree in English from Providence College, magna cum laude. Howes has been an associate at GSL for nearly eight years. She is active with the New England Chapter of the Community Association Institute (CAI) and is a member of CAI’s Emerging Leader’s Network, and CAI Rhode Island’s Legislative Action Committee.

Howes is a frequent speaker at CAI events and a contributor to Condo Media magazine, for which she writes a monthly column that addresses issues in the Rhode Island condominium community, along with Frank A. Lombardi, a principal and manager of GSL’s RI office. Both attorneys secured a significant victory for condominium associations at the Rhode Island Supreme Court in the case of Twenty Eleven, LLC v. Botelho, in which the Court confirmed that a condominium association has a priority lien capable of extinguishing a first mortgage.