Signature Bank President and CEO Michael G. “Mick” O’Rourke has been elected as the fifth chairman of the Saint Patrick High School Board of Trustees.

O’Rourke, a 1986 graduate of the Chicago high school, becomes the first parent to serve as board chairman. He has sent two children to St. Pat’s and also has three brothers who graduated from the Catholic school on the northwest side of the city.

“Serving as the chairman of the board of St. Pat’s is a great honor and an excellent opportunity for me to give back to Saint Patrick High School,” O’Rourke said. “I am particularly indebted to Saint Patrick President Dr. Joseph Schmidt, who was instrumental in my education and assisted me in obtaining a full scholarship to Marquette University through the Evans Scholarship.”

Schmidt, who was the Dean of Students at St. Pat’s when O’Rourke attended the school, said he is thrilled to be working alongside his dear friend to ensure that Saint Patrick remains a viable, quality option for all families.

"We are proud to have Mick serve in this vital role for St. Pat’s,” Schmidt said. “His enthusiasm toward our students and families, and his unmatched desire to see this school flourish for years to come, make him an outstanding fit for this role."

O’Rourke began serving on Saint Patrick’s Finance Committee shortly after graduating from college and, soon after, joined the Board of Trustees. Prior to being named chairman of the board, O’Rourke served as the chairman for the school’s Admissions and Enrollment Committee, a role in which he helped recruit students to Chicago’s oldest private high school.

About Saint Patrick High School

Saint Patrick High School is Chicago’s oldest Catholic education institution. Serving an all-male student-body, St. Pat’s strives to provide its students with an educational experience of the highest quality, which enables students to develop to their maximum potential as lifelong learners and assets to society and the Church. Through St. Pat’s academic offerings, spiritual guidance, athletic program and extracurricular activities, the school transforms boys into capable young men who are prepared to succeed as their lives progress outside the walls of Saint Patrick High School. https://www.stpatrick.org/

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc. Signature Bancorporation is the largest privately funded de novo bank holding company in Illinois. Based in Chicago, Signature Bank specializes in middle-market commercial banking and is a full-service retail bank offering a full breadth of financial product lines to consumers. Signature Bank offers a unique balance of relationship-driven service with leading-edge technology to provide customers with the personalization they expect from a community bank and the technology capabilities they demand from a national bank. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signature-bank.com.