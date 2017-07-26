Knowledge, Experience, Savings “There was a seamless rollout of the new program,” she said. “I received all the information necessary to effectively transition to the new software, and when dealing with an unemployment insurance claim, time is understandably of the essence.”

Unemployment Tax Control Associates, Inc. (UTCA), a national unemployment insurance service provider based in Springfield, Mass. announced the successful launch of their proprietary claims software, AdventiaUI, noting many features and benefits for an improved user experience. The software allows for the secure, efficient and timely transmittal of unemployment claims data to meet state guidelines.

Their previous proprietary software solution was revolutionary and remarkable in its own right; still, AdventiaUI is the natural evolution of the software, taking in to account customer feedback, needs and emerging industry and technological advancements. Compatible with all modern web browsers, AdventiaUI affords users intuitive layout and usability for immediate account changes, real-time reporting and improved claim requesting procedures. Perhaps most notably, the software interfaces with State Information Data Exchange (SIDES), allowing UTCA to manage even the largest of programs from national employers. A customized, proprietary interface improves SIDES response and ensures UTCA safeguards employers from unnecessary unemployment costs.

“We pride ourselves at UTCA on offering a client-centric approach to all of our interactions and claims processing,” said Meghan Avery, director of operations at UTCA. “As a highly trusted company, in a confusing industry, nothing pleases us more than reducing the costs and complexities of managing unemployment compensation programs for our clients, and AdventiaUI helps us accomplish both.”

Noreen Mickiewicz Hayes, assistant director of human resources at ServiceNet lauded UTCA and expressed resounding approval of AdventiaUI. “There was a seamless rollout of the new program,” she said. “I received all the information necessary to effectively transition to the new software, and when dealing with an unemployment insurance claim, time is understandably of the essence.”

She furthered, “I found the entire process to be easier, from log-in, data upload and transmission to the final report, every step of the process was easy to understand and follow.”

About Unemployment Tax Control Associates

Unemployment Tax Control Associates, Inc. (UTCA) is a service leader providing highly effective unemployment insurance cost management and reduction strategies to employers nationally. UTCA employs this industry’s most knowledgeable staff of professionals, including their own in-house legal staff, claim analysts, appeal administrators, hearing representatives and tax consultants. UTCA assists clients in reducing the costs and complexities of managing their unemployment compensation programs, utilizing a unique pre-emptive approach to dramatically reducing unemployment costs. By providing unparalleled customer solutions, they have earned the reputation as the “blue chip” company in the field of unemployment cost management. For more information, visit utcainc.com.