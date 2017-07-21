Mark Lobel joined HNTB as senior project manager for aviation architecture. His thoughtful approach to design and how it helps airports maximize their resources helps solidify our position as a trusted advisor across all aspects of the aviation industry

Mark Lobel, IIDA, has joined HNTB Corporation as senior project manager for aviation architecture. Lobel is based in Dallas and works with clients nationwide, initially focusing on the firm’s work designing two concourse expansions at Denver International Airport.

Over the last decade, Lobel has worked on high-profile projects at large airports, both in the United States and internationally, to help improve the travel experience for passengers through enhanced shopping, dining and entertainment options while seeking creative ways for airports to generate additional non-aviation revenues. His past projects include storefront design and development of tenant design criteria for incoming concessionaires for the Dallas Love Field Airport Modernization Program; overseeing commercial planning of the Terminal Renovation and Improvement Program at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; and development of a concessions master plan for a new terminal at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China.

“Mark’s passion for improving service to the traveling public will serve our aviation clients well,” said Scott Slaughter, AIA, NCARB, principal, aviation architecture and associate vice president. “His thoughtful approach to design and how it helps airports maximize their resources helps solidify our position as a trusted advisor across all aspects of the aviation industry.”

Prior to joining HNTB, Lobel worked for another architecture and design firm. He earned both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in architecture from Tulane University.

HNTB has a long history of service to airports across the country. The firm has worked, or is working, at every one of the nation’s top 30 airports. This includes providing construction and program management services for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; on-call planning services for the Houston Airport System; and program and construction management services for the Denver International Airport Hotel and Transit Center.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and construction contractors. With more than a century of service in the United States and Texas, HNTB continues to grow in size and service offerings to clients from eight office locations, currently employing more than 400 full-time professionals in the state. HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.