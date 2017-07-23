AAFMAA Mortgage Services posts comparative mortgage rates for military families, according to Andy May, COO. Many military families struggle with understanding mortgage rates. Many lenders post rates that are unrealistic. For a complete listing of various mortgage rates (and the scenario) AAFMAA Mortgage Services provides daily rates (between times listed). These rates are honest, trustworthy, accurate and include Annual Percentage Rate (APR). VA, VA IRRRL, FHA, Fannie, Freddie and other products are provided by AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Check http://www.aafmaa.com/mortgage for a complete list and disclosures.

Competitive, accurate, honest, transparent, and member-owned. Experience the difference at AAFMAA Mortgage Services. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC is licensed in the States of Alabama, Delaware, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kansas, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania (NMLS: 1423968). The team operates from 639 Executive Place, Suite 203, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28305. Call 844-422-3622 (844-4-AAFMAA), email mortgage(at)aafmaa.com or visit the website at http://www.aafmaa.com/mortgage to reach AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Equal Housing Opportunity. NMLS: 1423968. 103418 Loan Officer number for Andy May.