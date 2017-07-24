2017 Kansas Shrine Bowl on YurView

Regarded as one of the showcase events of the summer, Cox Communications and YurView will again serve as home to the Kansas Shrine Bowl (http://www.kansasshrinebowl.com) on Saturday, July 29, 2017. In its 44th consecutive year, the game is being hosted for the very first time in El Dorado and can be watched live across the state on YurView Kansas. The Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. can be seen LIVE Saturday, July 29th at 7pm on Cox Channel 22 and 2022. The game will also be streamed LIVE to everyone at https://www.yurview.com/kansas-live.

Sarah Van Petten, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl says, “It is a real privilege for us to once again partner with Cox Communications and Yurview Kansas. Not only do the viewers get a chance to watch outstanding football, but Cox Communications does an outstanding job in helping us share that we are ‘More than a Game,’ benefiting the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.”

Each player named to the roster of either the East or West squad in the All-Star football game will represent his home town in one of the most highly regarded charity contests in the nation. Many of the home-grown Kansas stars, whose next step is on a college football team, will spend the week leading up to the game not only on the practice field, but also gaining an understanding of the charity they are playing for. All proceeds from the game go to benefit the network of 22 hospitals.

Van Petten added, “Year after year I hear players and coaches say that meeting with these kids gives so much more meaning to the game that they love. Some of these patients they are meeting were born without an arm or a leg and are the most positive and inspirational people you will meet. I think it really puts life into perspective for some of these 18 year olds and it’s amazing to watch it happen.”

For additional event information, check out the 2017 Kansas Shrine Bowl Preview. For more information about YurView programming, check local listings on your Cox guide or visit YurView.com.

