New England College of Business (NECB) announced today that it will hold a free webinar entitled, “Promoting a Green Office: Making Paperless Pain Free.” The webinar will take place on Aug. 10, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Hosted by Sharon Saverse, a BSA/AML analyst at Fidelity Cooperative Bank, the webinar will cover the different methods companies can use to become more environmentally friendly.

On this webinar, participants will learn about how reducing waste through “green” practices is beneficial for both the environment and a company’s bottom line.

Companies can make changes both big and small, such as lowering paper usage, increasing recycling efforts or going paperless completely. Saverse will discuss how these changes can increase efficiency and productivity while decreasing a business’ carbon footprint.

Saverse is an NECB graduate, having recently earned her online master’s degree in business ethics and compliance. At Fidelity Bank, she serves on the Heart Club, regularly exchanging ideas with other club members to nourish and improve the bank’s culture. She also helped found the bank’s Community Cares Crew, which plans and promotes community service opportunities.

“Waste is costly, but with thoughtful policies and practices, a great deal of it can be eliminated,” said Howard Horton, Esq, NECB President. “We are thrilled to have one of our own graduates leading this webinar, which will provide our students with insights into how to help their companies and the environment simultaneously.”

The Webinar ID is 528-682-643. Register for this no-cost online event here.

About New England College of Business

Founded in 1909, New England College of Business (NECB) is a leading higher education institution offering quality education and online degrees at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Serving students across the United States, NECB is an online college accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and is licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. For information on NECB, visit https://www.necb.edu/, follow NECB on Twitter or connect with the school on Facebook.