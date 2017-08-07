We at Veracity are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to work with CINP and build upon our longstanding partnership with them

Veracity Engineering, a leading provider of systems engineering and program management to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), announces that it has been selected as a prime contractor for the FAA’s Enterprise Programs, Infrastructure, and Communications Services (EPICS) contract. This small business set-aside award provides Veracity the opportunity to continue services provided to the FAA since receiving an Enterprise Communications Support Services (ECSS) award in 2012. The multi-award EPICS contract has a three-year base period, with two two-year options, and a net ceiling of $803M across three awards, two small businesses and one full and open.

The objective of the EPICS contracts is to obtain support services to execute programs within the Communications, Information and Network Programs Group (CINP). CINP is responsible for the implementation and execution of communications infrastructure programs supporting the National Airspace System (NAS) and Mission Support. The EPICS contracts provide vital support to the planning, procurement, implementation, and execution of these and other FAA programs, including Data Communications, as they progress through their lifecycles.

“We at Veracity are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to work with CINP and build upon our longstanding partnership with them,” said Hai Tran, Founder and CEO. “We understand how vital the EPICS mission is and we are honored to be able to continue making contributions to the success of these programs,” said Thomas Lamoureux, President.

The Veracity EPICS team is a collection of large and small companies with a history of achievement at the FAA.

About Veracity Engineering

For over 16 years, Veracity’s staff of experienced, passionate, and creative professionals has provided government and commercial clients with innovative solutions to modernize air traffic systems and advance global initiatives in safety, efficiency, and capacity. Veracity delivers multi-disciplinary engineering, program management, and acquisition strategy consulting to support the evolving mission needs of its clients. Veracity Engineering is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and has consistently been ranked as one of the fastest growing contractors in the country. For more information regarding Veracity Engineering please visit us on our website at http://www.veracity-eng.com.