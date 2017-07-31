Transatomic Power is developing an innovative molten salt reactor to expand carbon-free energy production.

Leading nuclear technology developer Transatomic Power Corporation has been awarded a second voucher to complete work with the Argonne National Laboratory, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced last month.

The voucher, awarded through the DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative, will experimentally verify the physical properties of the fuel salt for Transatomic’s molten salt reactor technology, and will be conducted at the Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago, IL.

“We’re very grateful for the support of the DOE’s GAIN initiative as we progress through our technology development process,” said Transatomic CEO Dr. Leslie Dewan. “The work we’ll perform with Argonne will be of immense value to both Transatomic and the molten salt technology community as a whole, and the GAIN initiative makes it all possible for us.”

“We’re excited to work with Transatomic on the determination of physical properties for the fuel salt,” said Dr. Mark Williamson, Nuclear Chemical Engineering Department Manager at Argonne National Laboratory and the project’s Principal Investigator. “The experimentally determined information will allow Transatomic staff to further the design of their reactor system as they work towards commercialization of the technology.”

This is the second year that GAIN has awarded vouchers to support advanced nuclear technology, and builds on successful outcomes from the program’s inaugural round. Last year, Transatomic was awarded a voucher for work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, performing cutting-edge modelling and simulation analysis. This project has produced extensive positive results, published by ORNL in a Technical Memorandum in January 2017, and points to the value of public-private partnerships in nuclear technology development. "A primary measure of success for GAIN is the forging of productive relationships between the DOE laboratories and advanced technology developers like Transatomic," said Idaho National Laboratory’s Dr. John Jackson, GAIN Technical Interface.

Transatomic’s investors are also enthusiastic about the collaboration. "Transatomic continues to lead the way in advanced nuclear technology development," said Scott Nolan, partner at Founders Fund, one of Transatomic’s major investors and a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm. "Their technology is crucial in creating emissions-free US energy security in the decades ahead. We're excited to see Transatomic continuing to prove all the milestones on their roadmap."

About Transatomic Power Corporation

Transatomic Power is a leading technology innovator in the field of liquid-fueled nuclear reactors. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, MA.

The company’s novel reactor architecture is based on inventions developed by Dr. Dewan and Mr. Mark Massie. The reactor’s use of liquid fuel makes it possible to generate power at atmospheric pressure, greatly reduce the creation of long-lived nuclear waste, and improve safety and cost. The basic approach was demonstrated in the 1960s, and the company has developed key material and design improvements that could transform the nuclear industry. Earlier this year the company was also featured on PBS’s NOVA.

More information, including a technical overview, is available on the company’s website. Visit http://www.transatomicpower.com/.