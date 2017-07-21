Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer This is a new and unique surface sanitizer that provides processors who can’t use quat with an effective tool in the fight against cross-contamination.

Food processors and food handlers in need of a surface sanitizer without quaternary ammonium now have an effective product for cleaning and sanitizing food contact and non-food contact surfaces in their facilities. Best Sanitizers’ new Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is an effective cleaner and sanitizer for hard, non-porous surfaces and can be used throughout the entire processing plant.

Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is ready-to-use and requires no rinse. It is highly evaporative and ideal for water sensitive equipment and dry processing environments. Food safety professionals can clean and sanitize surfaces with this product, which saves time and adds convenience. On pre-cleaned food contact surfaces including non-porous waterproof gloves, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer kills 99.999% of the following bacteria in 60 seconds: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Escherichia coli O157:H7, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes, Enterobacter sakazakii and Vibrio cholerae. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer kills 99.9% of tested bacteria in 10 seconds on pre-cleaned, non-food contact surfaces, including non-porous waterproof footwear. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer can also disinfect precleaned, hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed. It is NSF listed, and Kosher, Pareve and Halal certified. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer will fill an immediate need with the many growers, manufacturers and packers who are looking for a quat-free sanitizer.

“This is a new and unique surface sanitizer that provides processors who can’t use quat with an effective tool in the fight against cross-contamination,” added Ryan Witt, Best Sanitizers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is the perfect addition to our line of surface sanitizers.”

Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer will be available in one quart bottles with trigger sprayers, 5 gallon pails, 5 gallon pails with insert and dip tube to fit Best Sanitizers’ footwear sanitizing units and 50 gallon drums.

Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer joins the family of Alpet branded products that food safety professionals have come to trust, including Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet No-Rinse Quat Surface Sanitizer, Alpet Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap, Alpet E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap, Alpet E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray, Alpet E3 Hand Sanitizer Spray, and Alpet E3 Hand Sanitizing Foam.

To learn more about Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer or any of Best Sanitizers’ other products, please visit http://www.bestsanitizers.com or call 888-225-3267 for more information.

About Best Sanitizers, Inc:

Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing industry with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, industrial cleaners, and surface sanitizers available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment designed specifically for the food processing industry, including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, stainless steel racks, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. These products are used in over 9,000 U.S. food processing facilities. Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer, and continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions.