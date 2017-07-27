Escape to Door County, WI August 2017

Sunset cruise in Door County Enjoy the last full month of summer on a coastal paradise.

With more than 300 miles of shoreline Door County, WI is a perfect getaway.

August Special Events



Celebrate the 65th season of The Peninsula Music Festival, August 1-19. Concerts held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Indulge in everything cherry at Cherry Fest, August 5 at Jacksonport’s Lakeside Park.

Enjoy an afternoon on Sturgeon Bay’s west side at Maritime on Madison and The Classic and Wooden Boat Show at the Door County Maritime Museum, August 12.

Taste award-winning BBQ on Washington Island at the Death’s Door BBQ competition, August 26.

For the most comprehensive list of events, visit https://www.DoorCounty.com/events.

State and County Park Activities

Door County offers 5 state parks and 19 county parks across the 70-mile-long peninsula. Each park offers a variety of recreational opportunities and scenic beauty.



Catch the Perseid meteor shower at Newport State Park, Wisconsin’s first and only International Dark Sky Park, on August 12.

Walk along the beach at Whitefish Dunes State Park’s Annual Summer Candlelight Hike, August 19 at 7:30 pm.

Explore the Pottawatomie Lighthouse, Wisconsin’s oldest lighthouse located on Rock Island State Park. Free guided tours are available daily from 10-4.

Experience the rides, midway events, and carnival food at the annual Door County Fair at John Miles County Park in Sturgeon Bay, August 2-6.

On Going Summer Activities

Watch a performance at the Peninsula Players, America’s oldest professional resident summer theater. Enjoy the Bridges of Madison County, July 26-August 13 or Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime, August 16-September 3.

Rent a boat or step aboard a scenic tour and explore the coastline of Door County.

Indulge in an iconic fish boil dinner with local whitefish, potatoes, onions, coleslaw, and lots of drawn butter! Don’t forget the Door County cherry pie for dessert.

Discover art galleries and demonstrations throughout the county.

Fly over Eagle Harbor in a parachute while para-sailing with Wisconsin Water Wings.

Shop at hundreds of boutiques across the peninsula for a unique treasure to bring home.

Dine al fresco at one of the many restaurants along the shore while watching the sunset.

Learn about the history of Door County villages with a historic walking tour in Sturgeon Bay or Sister Bay.

About Door County

Door County is a bucolic peninsula that juts out into Lake Michigan in Wisconsin’s northeast corner. Named one of the Top 10 Vacation Destinations in North America by Money magazine, Door County features 300 miles of shoreline, 11 lighthouses, 5 state parks and 19 county parks. It is known for its natural beauty, artistic offerings and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.