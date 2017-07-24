mPCIe-DIO Family of PCI Express Mini Cards for easy and flexible digital I/O expansion. Choose up to 24 channels offering various voltage, isolation, speed, and counter/timer options.

ACCES I/O Products, Inc., is pleased to announce the release of a new family of mini PCI Express (mPCIe) digital I/O cards—the mPCIe-DIO Family with Digital Integration Features. These small, low-priced, PCI Express Mini cards feature a large selection of digital I/O functions for compact control and monitoring applications. Choose up to 24 channels offering various voltage, isolation, speed, and counter/timer options. Easily integrate additional I/O functions in systems without board modifications or customization. This highly flexible and efficient design provides system integrators numerous off-the-shelf I/O configurations for new and existing embedded systems.

All ACCES mPCIe cards offer high retention latching connectors for shock and vibration mitigation as well as an extended operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C. The cards have been designed for use in harsh and rugged environments such as military and defense along with applications such as health and medical, point of sale systems, kiosk design, retail, hospitality, automation, gaming and more. The small size (just 50.95mm x 30mm) allows for maximum performance in applications where space is a valuable resource.

The Digital Integration line of cards encompasses a wide variety of digital I/O types, including:

24 channels of 3.3V LVTTL (optional 5V TTL) high-current digital I/O

4, 8, or 16-channel optically-isolated inputs at up to 31VDC or VAC RMS

4 or 8-channel solid state (FET) or electromechanical relays

4 or 8-channel 32-bit counters supporting both pulse and quadrature signals

All the cards share features such as memory mapped registers for low-latency operation. Output channels support pulse/train / PWM / frequency / and quadrature generation. Input channels support quadrature encoders, flexible measurement of pulse duration, frequency, and event counting, with optional debouncing, IRQ generation, and more.

Available accessories include cable kits as well as screw terminal breakout adapter boards for quick and easy connectivity. Customization options include conformal coating, custom software / product-labeling, and more.

Key features of the mPCIe-DIO family include:

PCI Express Mini Card form-factor (mPCIe) type F1, with latching I/O connectors

Up to 24-channels of Digital I/O for compact control and monitoring applications

Supports wide input/output voltage range

Event detection to monitor specific changes on selected input lines or all input lines

Extended operating temperature available (-40°C to +85°C) for industrial/military grade applications

Digital filtering to eliminate glitches on input data

Easily configured advanced counter/timer functionality

Both pulse (high- / low-going) and frequency measurement simultaneously

Latching connectors for shock and vibration mitigation

Software

A complete driver support package is provided including an easy-to-use Windows sample program for testing your DIO devices. This simplifies the verification of proper operation. The cards install easily in all operating systems including DOS, Linux (including macOS) and 32- & 64-bit Windows. Embedded support includes VxWorks 7, Windows Embedded Standard, and more. Third party support includes a Windows standard DLL interface usable from the most popular application programs, and includes LabVIEW VIs. Additional software may be available for a wide variety of operating systems including Windows CE, QNX, etc., please contact ACCES for compatibility with your specific OS.

For additional information, readers can view a data sheet and manual for the new mPCIe-DIO family by visiting the product webpage http://accesio.com/?p=../cat/mpcie.html [here __title__ mPCIe-DIO family product webpage].

About ACCES I/O Products, Inc.

For over 25 years, ACCES I/O Products, Inc. has supplied an extensive range of analog, digital, serial communication, and isolated I/O boards and solutions. ACCES also offers complete systems, integration services and enclosures with a quick turn-around on custom projects including software. ACCES products are designed for use with Ethernet, PCI Express, PCI Express Mini Card, USB, USB/104, USB/PICO, PC/104, PCI, Ethernet and ISA, as well as distributed, wireless I/O, and computer-on-module (COM) form factors. All hardware comes with a 30-day, no-risk return policy and a three-year warranty. For further information, visit the company’s web site at http://www.accesio.com.

Price: Prices start at $94, depending on model

Please inquire for OEM and volume pricing

Availability: Now

Delivery: Stock to two weeks ARO

ACCES—Acquisition Control Communication Engineering and Systems